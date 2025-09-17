Patriots Country

Cardi B Announces Child With Patriots Star

A New England Patriots wide receiver is having a child with his girlfriend, rapper Cardi B.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Nearly a week after New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson announced his engagement, another one of the team's offensive weapons has some big life news ahead.

Rapper Cardi B — who's been dating Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs for four months —announced on CBS Mornings that she's pregnant with Diggs' child. Sitting down with CBS' Gayle King, Cardi — born Belcalis Almánzar— broke the news that she's expecting her fourth kid in February, and first with the Patriots star.

"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs," Cardi B said. "I've been putting in all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby. ... I'm happy I feel like I'm in a good space. Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We like in the same space in our careers. You know what it is that I fee like we're really great, we're really the best at what we do."

The child will be Cardi's fourth and Diggs' second.

"He just makes me feel safe and very confident" Cardi said about the Pro Bowl pass catcher. "And it makes you feel like you could take over the world."

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Diggs' start to the 2025 season in New England hasn't been the best, but he's been a valuable piece of the team's passing attack in the first two weeks of the season. Through two games, Diggs leads the team in receptions (10) while racking up 89 yards. He's yet to find the end zone.

The star-studded relationship was confirmed by Diggs in an Instagram post from a New York Knicks game back in May. This comes after the rapper is filing for divorce from her ex, Offset, who she shares her first three children with.

While Diggs is booked up with games almost every week, Cardi B is planning her new album. She says that because she broke the news to everyone about her motherhood, it's only right they support her back.

"Now y'all could buy my album, so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff," she joked. "I told you. Now go support my album, cause I'm a mother of four now."

