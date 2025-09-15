Patriots' Stefon Diggs Reacts to Win vs. Dolphins
The New England Patriots had a back-and-forth bout with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, which in the end, narrowly panned in their favor, 33-27. The win comes in as the Patriots' first in Miami since 2019, and the first victory of many for the Mike Vrabel era in Foxboro.
It was far from a perfect performance for New England. The Patriots suffered from consistent penalty issues to combine for 11 total flags, had multiple missed kicks and special teams lapses, and kept Miami within arm's reach of a comeback throughout the day. However, a big sack from Milton Williams on Tua Tagovailoa on the Dolphins' final drive would end their hopes of a winning effort, lifting the Patriots to 1-1 heading into Week 3.
After the game, it was a win that Patriots wideout Stefon Diggs labeled as both "gritty" and "ugly," but certainly a preferable outcome when compared to a loss.
"It's a gritty win, an ugly win. I'll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day," Diggs said after the Patriots' Week 2 win. "I think that we came in here ready for a fight.... As far as staying consistent and staying in the green, we saw what it did for us. We stayed in the green and no self-inflicted wounds. Obviously, we had success, but we just have to eliminate those penalties."
Diggs finished his day with four receptions for 32 yards, the third-leading receiver for New England to pair with an excellent day from quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots' year two signal caller only missed four of 23 total throws for 230 yards and two touchdowns, also logging a rushing touchdown for himself as well.
So, of course, following the standout performance from Maye, Diggs had to hand some praise to his quarterback after the game as well.
"[He's] growing up," Diggs said of Drake Maye. "It's early. Game 2, obviously, we try to go 1-0 each and every week. I feel like he made a jump from last week, just settling in. It's hard being a young quarterback, but I feel like he is doing the best job he can and obviously four incompletions, that's something to be happy about."
It was a game that showed the resilience of this Patriots roster on full display. Five lead changes, errors, and flags that took this group off course throughout, but Diggs and New England were keeping the vibes positive on the sidelines. Anything can happen on Sundays, and knowing that, the veteran wideout was one of many who didn't see their confidence waver throughout the day.
"Obviously, if it's up to me, I'm going to always yell and say everything that I want to say, but more just positive reinforcement and saying we got it. That's how the game is– you swing, they're going to swing back, you have to keep swinging. At the end of the game, we'll see the chips lay, but there's no give-up on this team. There's no guys out there hanging their head. I feel like we took a step this week, and obviously, there's a lot of things to clean up."
That mindset kept the Patriots fighting for all 60 minutes, ended with a much-needed win in Miami, and now leaves them with a .500 record early in the year heading into Week 3.
All in all, not too bad of a start for Vrabel's new crew.
