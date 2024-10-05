Dolphins Add Star WR Before Patriots Game
The New England Patriots' defense will have even more work cut out for them with a new development that has been revealed. That comes due to the fact that Odell Beckham Jr. is set to play for the Miami Dolphins.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news that Beckham would play this week against the Patriots.
Beckham has not played this season for the Dolphins. It will be interesting to see how his debut goes for his new team.
Last season with the Baltimore Ravens, Beckham showed flashes of the big-play potential that he has been known for throughout his career. He caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.
He is expecting to have a much better opportunity to be a big play threat alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Finding a way to defend the three-headed wide receiver monster will not be easy. New England will also be without star safety Jabrill Peppers due to injury.
While Miami has a very dangerous offense, they are playing without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He is still out due to yet another concussion.
Needless to say, the Patriots need a win this week. They are coming off of three straight losses, with the last two losses being blowouts. New England has to find a way to pick up a win this week.
Beating the Dolphins won't be an easy thing to do. With Beckham now back on the field, that job got even more difficult.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the veteran star looks this week. He could be the piece that takes Miami's offense to an elite level. Or, he could end up being a non-factor.
No one knows what to expect, but fans and New England will get a first look at Beckham in the Dolphins' offense tomorrow afternoon.
