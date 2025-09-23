Drake Maye Looking More Like Patriots' QB Answer
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is 16 starts into his career in the NFL and he is continuing to grow as a franchise player.
While Maye doesn't always look like Tom Brady, he is doing a decent enough job as the Patriots starting quarterback of the future. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was pleased with Maye's performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.
"A lot of good. A lot of good. And unfortunately some decisions that have to be better. I'm sure we'll have to protect him better," Vrabel said of Maye.
"And just understanding that you don't have to win it all on one play. There's opportunities to move on and save the day the next play. You can't put the ball in harm's way at that position. But certainly Drake wasn't alone. But there's a lot of really good things in there, his ability to extend plays, scramble, pick up 1st downs for us, run multiple plays inside the pocket, outside the pocket. There's a lot of good things in there, just some decision making that we need to have be better for him and for himself."
Maye completed 28 of 37 passes for 268 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The pick proves he still has a lot to learn, but for the most part, he is giving the Patriots a chance to win.
The Pats were driving inside the Steelers' 30-yard line with a chance to tie or win the game, but a 4th-and-1 pass to DeMario Douglas fell short of the line to gain. The play resulted in a turnover on downs, giving the win to the Steelers.
"Yeah, I was expecting pressure, expecting to get something out quick. I wish I would have told those guys, 4th and 1, just try to catch it and get up field. I wish I would have told them that in the huddle," Maye said postgame.
"Those little things go a long way. Yeah, nothing Pop did wrong. Just he was trying to make a play. I wish I would have -- we were expecting some type of blitz look. I think they played some blitz trap deal. Shoot, that's just the league. You've got the ball, tied up, and it cost us, and then we got the ball with the tie to send it to overtime. That's the NFL. It's tough, but it's a great experience."
Maye is going to grow through these games, but he certainly has the look of a franchise quarterback. The team seems to really respond to his leadership and he's giving the team a chance to win.
It's now up to the players around Maye to execute like he is. If his supporting cast can do that, the Patriots will begin winning more games.
