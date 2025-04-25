Film Review: What the Patriots Get in Will Campbell
After spending the No. 3 overall pick on Drake Maye who convinced most that he can be a true franchise quarterback and conduit to an eventual return to the top-end of the league, the New England Patriots' staff was smart to add Morgan Moses to the right tackle position.
However, scooping up the former New York Jet when the free agent market went live wasn't enough. It would take at least one more major investment to shore up an offensive line that gave up more sacks last season than all but four teams.
In the big picture, the first step to building a reliable, winning quarterback from square one is typically spending a valuable draft pick on that perceived blue-chipper. The second step is to coach, mentor, and steer that young passer down the path to meeting the expectation. And the third step is to surround him with the right variety of reliable, dangerous weapons, and to consistently and adequately protect him so he's afforded the time and confidence to blend that cocktail into touchdowns and victories.
With that, Moses was a step in the right direction up front. Stefon Diggs was a major pass-catching upgrade. Along with additional acquisitions on offense, the Patriots would have the No. 4 overall pick at the top of four selections across the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.
Doing the math, given Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter went No. 2 and No. 3, and with the receivers class solid but generally average compared to recent years, choosing the best available option to fill the left tackle position is an easy argument to make.
It's what the majority of draft experts suggested early in the speculation game this off-season, and it turned out to meet New England's outlook on the opportunity in the top-five.
Enter Will Campbell.
What is New England getting in the LSU product? Why not first address the elephant in the room?
As the data proves to be true, it's been over two decades since an All-Pro tackle has had arms that measure less than 33 inches in length. So, should Patriots fans fret that Campbell's arms are just 32 inches?
That much is up to you. However, while that measurement can't be cast aside, it would also be a mistake to overlook the positives staring right at us.
First, Will Campbell is a mountain of a young man at a solid 6'6", 325 pounds, and relatively lean.
Providing Maye with a clear runway to franchise quarterback status is crucial for Josh Daniels. If New England were to invest a first-round selection in an offensive lineman to help pave that runway, most experts agree that Campbell is the guy.
In 2022, the in-state lineman he made an immediate impact as a true freshman, starting 13 games and proving to be more than a promising rookie who needed to learn several things the hard way. Campbell earned Freshman All-SEC honors. Keep in mind, the Tigers faced Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas A&M that year.
Jalen Carter, Will Anderson Jr., Nolan Smith, Dallas Turner, and Jared Verse represent just a handful of the defensive linemen Campbell faced as a rookie before all five became first-round picks thereafter.
It starts with that size, affording the Southeasterner the physical capacity to absorb and counter intense power off the edge or inside in both passing and rushing situations. His thick, wide frame coupled with naturally nimble and coordinated lateral movement form an excellent baseline skill set, and that agility could prove to negate what he may lack in length and reach.
Campbell's hand usage is as good as it gets, consistently stonewalling defenders at bay. His uncanny ability to withstand, control, and counter power is excellent, he isn't often fooled by speed and/or finesse, and oftentimes when he may take a misstep or lunge at the wrong moment, he's more savvy than most as he'll often surprise by finding a way to quickly correct that mistake before disaster happens.
All in all, his pass protection has been about as good as any FBS tackle in recent years, part of why he was a two-time captain in Baton Rouge. What makes him the real deal is the fact his run blocking ability could be considered the feather in his cap, the most promising of the two facets of his game.
Are Patriots fans to believe that being one inch short in arm length will boil down to a red light in his football career? If that's the worst-case scenario, is it fair to predict that Campbell would be likely to develop into one of the better guards at the NFL level within a few seasons?
That might be a smart bet, but only if Campbell doesn't pan out on the edge.
While the arm length data is hard to ignore, when you turn on Campbell's highlight reel, it's easy to argue that his impossible-to-miss star qualities are simply more challenging to overlook, and maybe by a wide margin.
