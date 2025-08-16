Five Patriots to Watch vs. Vikings: Captain's Spot in Question
The New England Patriots are set face off against the Minnesota Vikings for their second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Kickoff is set for 1:00pm ET, 12 noon CT.
After getting an in-depth look at the Vikings during two days of join practices in Eagan, MN earlier this week, the Pats will continue to use each opportunity to learn, improve and prepare for the upcoming season.
Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Satruday’s matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow… or perhaps, catch a ‘sharp eye’ when the Pats take the field against the Vikings.
Will Campbell
Throughout training camp, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has had his share of ups and downs. At times, Campbell has looked quite proficient, especially in run blocking during team drills. During the Patriots 48-18 victory over the Washington Commanders in preseason game 1, Campbell held his blocks well throughout the night. For his efforts, Pro Football Focus awarded him a grade of85.4. He was also credited for not allowing any pressures. When at his best, Campbell is not only a physical, technically-proficient blocker, but also plays with a great deal of athleticism and agility in pass protection — essential traits of any successful left tackle.
However, he has also seen his share of difficulty when attempting to resist edge pressure. The Commanders attacked Maye’s blindside by taking advantage of a struggle between Campbell and left guard Jared Wilson on twist. The miscue resulted in a strip sack that ended the Patriots’ opening drive — and, in the process, balanced the scales of praise and criticism. During Thursday’s joint session against the Vikings, he yielded three pressures when matched up against Pro Bowl pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard.
Still, Campbell is willing to turn each success or setback into a valuable lesson. Although he is likley to see limited action against Minnesota, at best, it will be interesting to see whether the former LSU Tiger can apply what he has learned in a short period of time.
Kyle Dugger
Dugger’s status as a key component within the Patriots’ defensive backfield continues to be clouded in doubt.
Under new head coach Mike Vrabel and new coordinator Terrell Williams, the Patriots are in the process of instituting a more aggressive, attack-based style of defense. Though a player of Dugger’s attributes would typically be considered an ideal fit in such a system, Dugger has not been part of the team’s three-safety nickel packages alongside Jabrill Peppers and Jaylinn Hawkins — a role which he typically held, and now belongs to Woodson. That trend continued into joint practices this week, as the Division II Lenior-Rhyne product continued to take reps with the second-team defensive unit. Dugger remained as such despite Peppers’ having left practice early on Thursday. The first-team duties were given to Hawkins, rookie Craig Woodson and second-year safety Dell Pettus. In fact, his struggles have led to speculation surrounding a potential position change, or even his dismissal from the team during final roster cuts.
Yet, when healthy, Dugger brings an excellent blend of speed, length and size to New England’s defensive backfield — both in big nickel looks with five defensive backs and dime with six. At his best, he is able to cover a lot of ground and has the tools to match up with defenders in coverage. Dugger is also a good tackler, capable of making stops in key situations. His extensive knowledge of the Patriots playbook made him the logical choice to serve as their defensive backfield‘s play-caller. Dugger’s on-field prowess combined with his football acumen may still make him a valuable commodity to the Patriots — as evidenced by his break-up of a potential touchdown on Thursday in 7-on-7s.
Javon Baker
To paraphrase the immortal words of author Mark Twain, reports of Javon Baker’s demise as a member of the Patriots appear to have been greatly exaggerated.
While the 23-year-old has yet to lock in his spot within a crowded receivers depth chart, he continues to make a strong case to earn one. The Patriots fourth-round (110 overall) pick in last year's draft has been making a late camp push — showing promise as both as receiver and a special teamer. Still, Baker faces stout competition from fellow receivers Efton Chism III, Kendrick Bourne and fellow 2024 draftee Ja’Lynn Polk.
To secure a spot on the Pats’ initial 53-man roster, Baker must showcase the same game-breaking prowess as a playmaker which made him notable post-draft buzz last season. The 6’1” 202-pound receiver was coming off a stellar season at the University of Central Florida, which saw him compile 52 receptions, seven of which went for touchdowns. He also led the Big 12 in receiving yards with 1,139 and yards-per-catch with 21.9, en route to being named to the Conference’s First-Team. Should Baker continue to demonstrate similar potential in the coming days, he may gain the inside track on besting his competition.
Anfernee Jennings
Much like Dugger, Jennings — who had been a mainstay in the Patriots defense since being drafted the the third-round of the 2020 NFL draft — has been labeled a potential roster casualty during final roster cuts. Having taken a significant amount of reps with the Pats’ second-team defense, Jennings’ place within New England’s defense has become questionable. His job security became further compounded when he played deep into the second half of last Friday’s season-opener — a time in which the top-unit contributors have usually completed their rounds.
At his best, Jennings is a stout run-defender who adequately sets the edge and serves as a playmaker against the run. He has also developed into a stout pass-rusher, due to his underrated mix of quickness, change-of-direction ability, power and instincts. Jennings’ most prominent strengths remain his toughness and tenacity.
Still, despite his fit in New England’s previous defensive scheme as a sturdy edge-setter, the Pats’ current attacking scheme upfield does not seem to favor Jennings’ skill set. While his abilities as a pass rusher have flashed during second-unit team drills, his place within the Pats depth chart at outside linebacker has become unsettled. Jennings will need a strong showing against the Vikings to prove he has enough versatility to succeed in the Pats new system.
Jack Westover
With undrafted rookie Brock Lampe having been placed on season-ending injured reserve, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been auditioning Westover to play a hybrid fullback/third tight end role. Having played similar roles in previous stops, Westover has a good chance to win the job. During one-minute team drills on Thursday, Westover caught a touchdown pass up the seam from quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Since Lampe’s injury, the 26-year-old has showcased versatility to play both fullback and a traditional, blocking tight end — giving him the edge over C.J. Dippre, Gee Scott and Cole Fotheringham.
Westover originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an rookie free agent after the 2024 NFL draft. He joined New England's practice squad in October. The 6’3” 248-pound tight end served as a roster elevation in Week 12 for a game against the Miami Dolphins. He was ultimately promoted to the 53-man roster ahead of the last game of the regular season. In just three games, Westover played nine offensive snaps and 26 special teams snaps without registering a stat.
Given McDaniels’ penchant for utilizing a third tight end as a hybrid fullback, Westover’s usage on Satruday may provide valuable insight on the team’s intentions for him during the upcoming season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!