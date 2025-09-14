Former OL Could Get Revenge Game vs. Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Though the New England Patriots have parted ways with offensive lineman and Cole Strange, their 2022 first-round draft pick may be in a position to potentially affect his former team’s fate in Week 2.
Strange, now a member of the Miami Dolphins, may be forced to play a significant role along Miami’s injury-riddled offensive line when they host the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1:00pm ET.
With veteran right guard James Daniels currently on injured reserve, the Dolphins are set to start third-year veteran Kion Smith in his stead, while giving the nod to rookie Jonah Savaiinaea at left guard. Should Miami’s tandem of guards continue to struggle, Strange — who the Dolphins signed to their active roster from the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad on Sept. 9 — may be their best option to provide stability against New England’s new, aggressive defensive front.
While Strange once described playing for the Patriots as “dream come true,” he ultimately found difficulty in earning playing time with the first-team throughout training camp and the preseason. He was placed behind both rookie Jared Wilson and veteran Ben Brown at his natural position at left guard, while seeing only sporadic snaps at center behind presumed starter Garrett Bradbury.
Additionally, with the Pats having declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract by the NFL’s April 30 deadline, the proverbial handwriting was on the wall that Strange’s “dream” may have been nearing a premature end.
Strange was originally selected by the Patriots in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was named the team’s starting left guard out of training camp and started all 17 games for the Pats as a rookie. However, he suffered from both leg and knee injuries for the better part of the 2023 season, limiting him to nine games played. Despite his injuries, he still aligned on 564 offensive snaps, while being credited with only two penalties and three sacks-allowed.
However, in Week 15 of the 2023 season, Strange suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, ending his sophomore campaign. Strange was placed on the reserve/PUP list to begin the 2024 season while recovering from his knee injury. He was not activated until December 10, at which time he aligned mostly at center in place of injured captain David Andrews.
At his best, he is a tenacious run-blocker with the quickness to generate sudden impact on power runs. He has also displayed an ability to seal defenders on zone runs. He has outstanding upper-body strength, as well as the large hands necessary to grasp defenders in pass protection. In addition to his size, he has fluid movement to mirror his opponent, as well as to recover when he struggles with a defender. Though he often had his ups and downs in the gap-heavy schemes deployed by New England’s coaches on offense, Strange has been quite successful in outside zone programs — such as the system most frequently deployed by Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.
Though Strange routinely struggled to find his niche within the Patriots new-look offense, his knowledge of New England’s defense — combined with his athletic skill set — could make him an effective, yet stabilizing force for Miami’s offensive line in Week 2.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!