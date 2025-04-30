Patriots Make Major Contract Decision on Former First Round Pick
The New England Patriots made a big contract move on one of their former first round selections.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots will not be picking up the fifth-year option for offensive guard Cole Strange, New England's 29th-overall pick from Chattanooga in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Strange's fifth-year option would have been worth $16.7 million. Instead, the Patriots will opt to decline, and put their 26-year-old guard into a contract year this coming season.
The Patriots' former first-rounder has suited up in 30 total games during his time in New England, starting in 29. Last season, Strange remained out of the lineup for over half of the season as he recovered from an extensive torn patella, but came back into the fold for their final three games, starting in two of them.
It's far from a surprise to see the Patriots decline Strange's lucrative option. Accepting the one-year deal worth $16.7 million would effectively place his annual value among the top five paid left guards in the entire NFL. For a player that suited up in just three games last season, and has yet to cement himself as a long-term pick on the offensive line, New England is wise to turn that number down.
Strange will have a chance to compete as a Week One starter on the interior heading into next season, and if he performs well, could end up earning his way to a second contract in New England if the cards fall in his favor.
However, as the Patriots continue to make the roster transition into a fresh era directed by Mike Vrabel and his hand-picked players, it remains to be seen how many of Bill Belichick's products, like Strange, will remain onboard for the long term.
At the very least, the contract year ahead will make Strange's fourth year pro an interesting one to watch unfold in New England.
