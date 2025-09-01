Patriots Sign Former Chargers OL to Practice Squad
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With less than one week remaining until the start of their 2025 NFL season slate, the New England Patriots have added some veteran depth to their offensive line via the practice squad.
The Pats announced on Monday that they have signed OL Brenden Jaimes to their scout team. In order to accommodate the 26-year-old’s arrival, New England released center Alec Lindstrom.
Jaimes was selected by the Chargers with pick No. 159 overall in the fifth round of 2021 NFL Draft. During his four years with the Bolts, the Nebraska product appeared in 46 regular season games, logging 246 snaps on offense. He also saw action in two playoff contests during his time in Los Angeles. Jaimes signed a free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans, with whom he remained throughout training camp and the preseason. He was released by Tennessee during final roster cuts in late August.
Despite his scout team status, Jaimes may offer value to the Patriots as a game day elevation — playing the role of swing tackle with experience on both the left and right sides. The 6’5” 300-pounder is at his best in pass protection and operates with good mirroring control and technique to stay in front of rushers. Still, he has struggled in the run game, as evidenced by his yielding several block sustains. With New England’s practice squad, Jaimes will need to improve his hand placement and post-contact footwork to earn a spot on the team’s active roster.
Lindstrom parlayed his experience in both the UFL and NFL into a spot on the Pats’ training camp roster. The 6’3” 300-pound interior lineman is a native of Dudley, Mass. and played college football at Boston College. He was signed by New England in late July and after being released at the end of training camp but signed to the practice squad.
Lindstrom originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and spent the season on the practice squad. After being released by Dallas after training camp in 2023, he spent the spring of 2024 with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL. Lindstrom signed with the Los Angeles Rams in August 2024, but was released before the start of the regular season. He was subsequently signed by the New York Jets practice squad in October. Less than one month later, he was added to New York’s 53-man roster, making his NFL debut on special teams vs. Houston. He was released by the Jets in November.
The Patriots will open their regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 7 within the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00pm ET.
