Former Patriots Guard Signs with Texans
A former member of the New England Patriots' offensive line has found a new home.
According to league waivers, the Houston Texans have claimed former Patriots guard Jake Andrews.
Andrews was announced as one of many cuts from the Patriots' 90-man roster after an assortment of roster moves following the draft, and now the 25-year-old joins his second team of his career in Houston.
Andrews was a fourth-round pick for the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft at 107th overall as a 6-foot-3 guard out of Troy. He spent two seasons in New England, appearing in 16 games during his rookie campaign in 2023, yet missed the entirety of his second year as he was placed on injured reserve before the season began.
The Patriots' former guard suited up for 71 total snaps during his rookie season for 2023, all on the left side, collecting a PFF grade of 53.0 throughout.
Houston, a team undergoing a ton of offensive line changes, now brings in Andrews as competition as a potential depth piece for the season ahead, and even joins another former Patriots lineman in Trent Brown, who signed to the Texans this offseason on a one-year deal.
