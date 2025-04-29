Patriots Release 10-Year Veteran, Former Super Bowl Champion
The New England Patriots have officially released their longest-tenured veteran, and the final piece of the team's Super Bowl-winning rosters during the 2010s.
According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots have cut long snapper Joe Cardona.
Cardona, the Patriots' undrafted long snapper from Navy, joined the fold ahead of the 2015 season, appearing in a total of 160 games for the franchise. During his time in New England, he managed to be a part of two Super Bowl victories during 2017 against the Atlanta Falcons, as well as 2019 against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Patriots made an eye-catching addition at long snapper as one of two special team acquisitions during this offseason's draft, adding Vanderbilt's Julian Ashby in the seventh round at No. 251 overall, seemingly hinting at the team's plans to eventually move on from Cardona down the line this summer.
And according to Reiss, that's exactly the sense that was in the building. In the days ahead of his release, Cardona reportedly said his goodbyes to teammates, with the end of his long-spanning tenure looming right around the corner.
Now, less than a week from the draft wrapping up, New England has officially released the 33-year-old and is turning in a new direction on special teams for the 2025 season.
With Cardona out of the mix, it now primes the Patriots to have a totally new group from their Super Bowl-winning days for 2025, marking a brand new era under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel.
