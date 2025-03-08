Insider Casts Doubt on Patriots Landing Major Offseason Target
The New England Patriots might not be able to get their hands on one of their most aspired acquisitions of this offseason per some recent developments.
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley has been an extensively connected target for the Patriots in recent weeks of the NFL offseason as a potential answer to their offensive line woes, and paired with New England's league-most cap space of over $120 million, the two being an ideal fit together for a lucrative deal in free agency makes a lot of sense on paper.
Yet, according to Mike Giardi on Patriots Press Pass, the sense surrounding Stanley's free agency outlook remains that he'll either stay in Baltimore or look to join a winning situation.
"I know a lot of people are talking about Ronnie Stanley," Giardi said. "And look, they can offer Ronnie Stanley more money. When they start throwing money around, when he starts getting an idea that maybe the Patriots are willing to pay him $30 million a year for a couple of years guaranteed, maybe that changes things... But the sense I get is he wants to win. He's at the end of his career, he's 31 years old... so, scratch that off."
The Patriots have the means to offer Stanley an otherworldly offer, and with the cash they have to burn paired with an immense need on the offense line, it makes total sense to aggressively pursue his services once negotiations open up.
Yet, it takes two to tango, and the Ravens veteran could inevitably have different priorities instead of a major payday. Giardi even mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs as being a suitor to watch for Stanley, depending on whether they can create the necessary space to entice the veteran tackle their way.
Stanley is coming off his ninth season in Baltimore, where he started each of the team's 17 games, quieting any injury concerns some may have had for the soon-to-be 31-year-old.
He'd be an instant upgrade to the Patriots' protection upfront, and could even be a strong acquisition as a veteran voice in the locker room. However, it remains to be seen if New England is fortunate enough to make the pairing come to fruition.
Free agency negotiations kick off across the league on Monday, March 10, where answers will begin to be revealed on what's to come in Foxborough.
