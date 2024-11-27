Insider: Patriots Now Realize Brutal Reality
The New England Patriots seemed to take a rather significant step backward this past Sunday after missing quite a bit of progress in previous weeks, as they were hammered by the Miami Dolphins in a rather embarrassing loss.
Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo placed the burden on his players after the game even though there was plenty of blame to go around overall.
No one expected New England to be any good this season, and the Pats might not be truly competitive again for quite some time.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated feels the Patriots recognize that, saying that the organization seems to understand that a long road is ahead.
"The one I land on though is 'resigned,'" Breer told NBC Sports Boston when describing New England in one word. "Like, I like they understand where they're at. They understand that it's going to take a while. And I think the reality of, this was always going to be a multi-offseason rebuild, has hit them in the face."
It's also entirely possible the Pats knew this heading into 2024.
There is no way Mayo, Robert Kraft, Eliot Wolf or anyone within the Patriots' front office genuinely expected this ballclub to achieve much of anything this season.
New England may very well have the least talented roster in football, and it certainly has the least impressive group of offensive talent in the NFL.
The Pats have displayed some signs of hopes this year, thanks mostly in part to rookie quarterback Drake Maye. However, their dreadful offensive line and dearth of weapons have been the most telling aspects of the group thus far.
Fortunately, the Patriots will have a ton of cap room during the offseason, so they will have a chance to make some serious roster additions.
