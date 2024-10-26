Insider Reveals Why Patriots Should Pursue Cooper Kupp
Looking ahead to the future, there is no question that the New England Patriots need to add talent at the wide receiver position. There is even a chance that the front office could pursue an upgrade ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 5.
With the rumors surrounding Los Angeles Rams veteran star Cooper Kupp, some believe that the Patriots should pursue a trade for him.
Kupp would be a huge addition for the offense and would help rookie quarterback Drake Maye out immensely. However, he's in the final stage of his prime and might not welcome a trade to a rebuilding team.
NBC Sports Boston insider Phil Perry has spoken out about Kupp being a potential trade target, and he's all about the idea of trying to bring the veteran wideout to New England.
"Cooper Kupp's up there in age. He's been all kinds of banged-up. But for me, depending on what it would require to get him ... he's exactly what they need in that receiver room," Perry said. "Experience, professionalism, toughness, smarts, understands where to go. ... I also think it could be really helpful for your rookie quarterback in a year where you don't have many dependable options. It's Hunter Henry right now and that's it. Just give him one more, specifically at that position."
Perry did continue on, revealing that he doesn't think Kupp would have interest in signing a new deal with the Patriots.
"That's a move that I would consider," Perry said. "Now, would you have to pay him a new deal? Would he even want to be here to sign said new deal? Probably not and probably not. But understanding that the reporting has been that the Rams have been shopping him, I don't hate that thought at all."
Bringing in Kupp, who has two years left on his deal and a potential out following the 2024 season, would be a risk. New England would have to give up decent value to get him.
That being said, to help Maye's development, making the move and trying to keep him for at least the next two years would make a lot of sense.
So far this season, Kupp has been banged up and has only played three games. He has caught 23 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, he played 12 games for the Rams, catching 59 passes for 737 yards and five touchdowns.
At 31-years-old, Kupp would not be as ideal of a trade target as a piece like Tee Higgins, but he would give Maye a legitimate No. 1 option and certainly improve the offense immediately.
All of that being said, the Patriots are going to be an interesting team to watch ahead of the deadline. They certainly look like a team that could make some noise in trade discussions.
