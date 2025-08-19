Patriots Sign Undrafted Rookie DT
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — With the 2025 NFL preseason nearing its end, the New England Patriots are adding some additional depth to their positional chart at defensive tackle.
The Pats confirmed, on Tuesday, the signing of undrafted rookie defensive tackle Philip Blidi.
Blidi, 23, was signed by the Tennessee Titans as a rookie free agent out of Auburn in May, less than one month following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL draft. Having spent both training camp and much of the preseason with the Titans, he was released by the club on Monday. The 6’3”, 297-pounder compiled 91 tackles, 11.5 sacks and one fumble recovery during his college career. Prior to his final collegiate season at Auburn, Blidi also spent time atTexas Tech — from 2020-22 — and Indiana in 2023.
As a member of the Patriots, Blidi joins a stacked position group of defensive tackles, including Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Khyiris Tonga, Joshua Farmer, Jeremiah Pharms, Jr, Jahvaree Ritzie, David Olajiga and Kyle Peko.
In order to accommodate Blidi’s signing, the Patriots released defensive end Jereme Robinson. The 25-year-old was signed by New England on Aug. 10. He was originally signed by the Chicago Bears as a rookie free agent out of Kansas in May. The 6’3” 263-pounder, was released by Chicago in late July. Robinson played in 53 games during his college career at Kansas and finished with 98 total tackles and 14 sacks.
Earlier on Tuesday, Patriots also confirmed the release of veteran cornerback Tre Avery and the subsequent signing of running back Micah Bernard to round out their roster their third and final preseason game.
The Patriots will close out the preseason by traveling to East Rutherford, NJ for their battle with the Giants on Thursday. New England dominated the Washington Commanders, earning a 48-18 victory in their preseason opener. The Pats then bested the Minnesota Vikings 20-12 at U.S. Bank Stadium last Saturday. Should New England defeat New York, they will achieve the fifth perfect preseason in franchise history — joining 2001, 2003, 1981 and 1978.
