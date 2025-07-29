Jack Gibbens Reveals Thoughts on Patriots Linebackers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has been both amused and impressed by the inquisitive nature of linebacker Jack Gibbens for quite some time.
Due to Gibbens’ desire to learn as much about his position as possible — Vrabel saddled the then-rookie defender with the moniker “Dr. Gibby” in 2022 — when both were members of the Tenneseee Titans organization.
Once again aligned with Vrabel as a Patriot in 2025, Gibbens is now the one who is amazed by the collective intelligence of the team’s corps of linebackers.
“This is the smartest room I’ve every been a part of,” Gibbens told reporters following Monday’s practice. “Our meetings, everybody’s got questions. We’re not going over just the basics of the playbook … it’s just next level stuff that you only get with veteran guys that have been around … and we’ve been doing that since OTAs.”
Gibbens first played under Vrabel in 2022 as an undrafted rookie with the Titans. Although the 26-year-old’s penchant for ‘Q and A’ initially caught his coach’s eye, he was ultimately cut at the end of training camp. Following a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, the University of Minnesota product was eventually promoted to Tennessee’s 53-man roster. He played in five games, making two starts, as a rookie.
By 2023, Gibbens had earned a starting linebacker role in Vrabel’s defense. The 6’3” 242-pound defender compiled 95 total tackles, three passes defensed and one sack in his best statistical season as a pro. Gibbens logged 44 tackles and 1/2 sack before an ankle injury ended his 2024 season after 10 games — his first NFL campaign devoid of Vrabel’s tutelage.
Still, Vrabel’s impact on Gibbens remained strong enough for the Bulverde, Texas native to sign with the Patriots in the offseason. With the start of training camp fast approaching, both sides are hoping that the reunion will help to recapture the on-field prowess and meeting room chemistry that yielded their past success.
Just five practices into training camp, Gibbens is already making his mark on New England’s defense. Despite being previously considered a bit small compared to typical Patriots linebackers, his frame projects as a strong fit within Vrabel’s defensive system. In conjunction with new coordinator Terrell Williams, Vrabel is implementing a more aggressive style on defense — one which utilizes agile and more athletic linebackers such as Gibbens, Christian Elliss and Robert Spillane.
Still, it will be Gibbens’ skill, tenacity and determination which ultimately earn him a significant role within the Patriots defense this season. His first step toward doing so was taken with the start of padded practices on Monday. According to Gibbens, there is no substitute for the strength-building which stems from more physical practice sessions.
*'You just cannot replicate people putting hands on each other, everything changes how the gaps look, the speed of the game,” Gibbens explained. “Everything's different once we get pads on … Your eyes have to speed up. Your decisions have to speed up. I tell a lot of young guys in a day like today, everybody's amped up and wants to play really hard. ‘Go back to your technique. Slow yourself down. Good footwork, good hands, good eyes.'"
“That'll kind of get you through until your body kind of speeds up to the speed of the game once it goes live.”
