Patriots Select Vanderbilt LS in NFL Draft
FOXBORO — With pick 251 in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Julian Ashby, long snapper out of Vanderbilt.
The Pats acquired the selection by making a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for the Pats pick at 228. New England also acquired Kansas City’s pick at 257.
Ashby played in all 13 games for Vanderbilt in 2024. He executed 114 snaps during the season. He also proved himself in afraid to engage in coverage, earning two tackles, one in each game against Kentucky and South Carolina.
Ashby’s selection comes as a bit of a surprise, as Joe Cardona has been New England’s long snapper since 2015. That year, Cardona was selected in the fifth round — 166 overall — and was only the fourth player designated as a long snapper ever to be drafted, and the second highest-drafted long snapper in NFL history. Ashby now becomes the fifth.
The Patriots opened day three by adding California safety Craig Woodson with pick 106 in the fourth round. The Pats then traded both picks 144 and 238 to the Seattle Seahawks to secure the services of Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer at number 137. From there, the team selected LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson at146, kicker Andres Borregales at 182, and offensive tackle Marcus Bryant at number 220.
New England previously selected LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell from LSU with the fourth overall selection. They also chose Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at number 38 overall, receiver Kyle Williams from Washington State at pick 68, and center Jared Wilson from Georgia with pick number 95 overall.
