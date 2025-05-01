K’Lavon Chaisson Predicts ‘Relentless’ Patriots Pass Rush
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson is putting opposing offenses on notice.
Having signed a one-year, $3 million deal with New England this offseason, the five-year veteran is eager to help bring some aggression back to the team’s defense. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson is confident both he and the Patriots pass rush will put the opposition on its heels more often than not this season.
“Just relentless — that’s the ultimate image that I want to portray, and the Patriots want to portray, really,” Chaisson told reporters on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium. “Non-stop, four quarters; if it takes a fifth quarter, we take it there. But it’s something that I embody. Just to be able to go every chance I get, just to be able to go non-stop.”
While the acquisitions of defenders such as Milton Williams and Harold Landry III may have been higher profile, Chaisson plans on being no less impactful. He originally joined the NFL in 2020 as a first-round choice (pick 20 overall) of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though he often struggled during his time in Duval County, the 6’3” 245-pounder still registered 73 total tackles — 11 of which went for loss — 23 quarterback hits, five sacks and two passes-defensed.
Chaisson signed with the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 offseason. However, he was released at the conclusion of training camp. The 25-year-old then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. After bring promoted to the active roster on Oct. 5, Chaisson turned in the most productive season of his career, to date. Playing alongside Raiders’ alpha defender Maxx Crosby, he collected five sacks one forced fumble.
With New England, Chaisson is expected to help bolster a pass rush stable consisting of Landry, defensive end Keion White, linebackers Jack Gibbens, Robert Spillane and others. Still, his path to productivity will be refined by his ability to elevate his game, while facilitating the play of those around him.
For Chaisson, each play provides both he and the Patriots with the chance to dominate. Accordingly, it is upon him and his teammates to take it.
“As a pass rusher you have an understanding that as much as you don’t want to settle, it takes one out of 60 plays to be a dominant pass rusher in this league.,” Chaisson added. “You get that going for 17 games, that’s a good setting that your team would be in … you have to be able to show out and take advantage of those opportunities.”
