Patriots Rookie Rising Quickly: Position Battle
FOXBORO, MA. — For the most part in 2025, the Patriots have an idea of what their starting offensive line will look like. Fourth-overall selection Will Campbell will anchor Drake Maye's blindside, while Garret Bradbury (potential injury pending), Mike Onwenu and Morgan Moses will hold down the right side. That just leaves the left guard spot, a position battle that's seen three potential candidates emerge in training camp.
Here's an argument for Cole Strange, Jared Wilson and Caedan Wallace --- the three players repping with the starting units --- and why each one has a case for cracking the Week 1 lineup.
The Favorite
Cole Strange
Favored to win the job when summer practices opened, Strange put together a strong offseason to warrant the nod. The former first-round pick played well at left guard during his first two seasons in the league, and filled in at center during the later stages of 2024.
The injury concerns are there, as Strange's second season in the league abruptly ended with a torn patellar tendon. That injury later bled into the following season, relegated to the sideline while he was rehabbing. In his first healthy offseason, he was named one of the team's offseason award winners.
“It meant a lot,” Strange said. “I definitely worked hard this offseason. I’m sure everybody did, but it feels good to be recognized for that. That was a cool thing, but we’re already past that now.”
He gives the team options alongside the offensive line, one of his main calling cards that made the Patriots feel comfortable will selecting him in 2022. With the center job potentially opening up as the calendar turns to August, Strange might get back to snapping the ball as opposed to being one spot over.
“It’s been good. It’s been solid,” Strange said of the interior line's competition. “I think it’s pushing us all to be our best. I think it’s for the best, for sure.”
The Rookie
Jared Wilson
Through the start of training camp, the Georgia rookie has quickly become the fast riser. A fan favorite to potentially become a longtime starter in this league, his main goal is to just crack the starting lineup. Where he does it doesn't matter.
“I’m a football player. If they go out there and tell me to play receiver for two snaps, I’ll do that. It’s been good," Wilson said on Saturday. "Just trying to hone in on the playbook, study more left guard and center. Center, you’re being more vocal. Left guard, it makes you open your eyes a little bit more and you can do a little bit more because you are a center and you know the calls, you know what could happen. So, it’s been good.”
It's not just the fans that are impressed with his versatility. His own teammates are turning to the newcomer for advice.
“Jared’s a great athlete, and he plays all three (positions) in the middle,” Wallace said. “He knows everything. … Jared’s really, really (expletive) good, so I love asking him questions. He always has a different perspective from the vet guys in the room.”
The Wild Card
Caedan Wallace
Caedan Wallace: The tackle-turned-guard has his best chance to really make the roster by becoming a solid guard for this team. The Patriots invested heavily into the offensive tackle position, bringing in Campbell, Moses and Missouri rookie Marcus Bryant. Though Wallace got some reps last season, a significant period of time on IR stunted his growth and development.
In 2025, he’s carved out a niche inside. The 68th overall pick played in six games in 2024, but now finds himself playing a position he’s rarely played. He brings size and quickness to the line, but he's found most of his practice playing time on the third unit.
“I actually like guard — a lot,” Wallace said. “It’s different, and different is always fun for me. I’m learning new stuff every day. It’s really fun, it’s really, really fun. I like hitting people, and at tackle, you have to think a little more. At guard, you can kind of fire off and get your face in stuff more.”
Other candidates that are vying for a spot at guard include Sidy Sow, newly-signed Alec Lindstrom, and undrafted rookies Jack Conley and Mehki Butler. The argument for left guard might be cleared up once the Patriots take the field against Washington for their preseason opener next week.
