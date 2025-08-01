Patriots CB Looks Back on Josh Allen Interception
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Back in 2023, playing in just his fourth game as a New England Patriots player, then-rookie cornerback Alex Austin went from someone most fans hadn’t even heard of to a potential fan favorite. It all started with his first career interception against Josh Allen.
The former Bills draft selection — Buffalo had selected Austin out of Oregon State with the 252nd overall pick — had bounced from Western New York to a short stint with the Texans, before landing and settling in with the Patriots.
“It was a full circle moment for me,” Austin said on the CJ and Chat Podcast. “The team that drafted me (and) cut me … I end up playing against them when I’m at New England.”
It was part of a really impressive game for Austin, as the cornerback added onto his interception with a major hit stick tackle on Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir, while also blanketing a Bills offense that could fly down the field.
Austin also shared that, despite spending his entire summer with the Bills, he never was able to snag a turnover off of the future MVP quarterback.
“I never picked him the whole training camp when I was at Buffalo,” Austin said. “I got the pick that count!”
Now in 2025, Austin is putting together another training camp that should warrant an increased role in the Patriots’ secondary. The 24-year-old defended five passes in the season before, and while he missed most of his second year with an ankle injury, he’s fully healthy and back to ballhawking.
“I try to come in the building and prepare myself every day for game week,” Austin told reporters on Tuesday. “Just get ready out here, have fun with the guys, build, have fun competing and just get ready for these games coming up this year.”
So where’s that first football Austin picked off?
“The ball’s at the crib,” he laughed.
