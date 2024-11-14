Analyst Slaps Patriots With Reality Check
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life lately, winning two of their last three games to improve to a somewhat respectable 3-7 on the season.
Most recently, the Patriots shocked the Chicago Bears with a big win at Soldier Field.
Don't look now, but New England is just two games out of a Wild Card spot in the AFC. So, could the Pats actually be thinking playoffs?
Karen Guregian of MassLive.com threw a wet blanket on the mere idea.
"Technically, Jerod Mayo’s team is two games out of a wild card spot. But let’s not lose our minds over the math. That cart is way before the horse," Guregian wrote. "The Patriots are 3-7. They’ve already endured a stretch where they lost six straight. The rest of the season isn’t about the playoffs. It’s about another P-word. Progress."
Guregian makes a great point. Let's remember that just a couple of weeks ago, the Patriots were considered by many to be the worst team in the NFL. They didn't suddenly become a playoff-caliber ballclub overnight.
"The Patriots haven’t been favored in any game, and still won’t be down the road," added Guregian. "Their schedule ahead is rather daunting. That won’t help the Patriots string together wins, much less improve their playoff standing."
The fact that we are even talking about New England in this fashion is definitely a positive sign. The Pats have certainly shown significant progress recently, particularly after inserting Drake Maye as the starting quarterback.
Still, the Patriots have arguably the worst set of skill position players in the NFL, and they also have a bunch of holes defensively (although they looked great in that department against the Bears, and defensive tackle Christian Barmore appears set to return).
Right now, New England is building for the future. Let's not think about the postseason just yet.
