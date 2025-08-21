Patriots Looking to Trade Veteran LB
It's been reported that the New England Patriots have made a few veterans available for trade. Safety Kyle Dugger and outside linebacker/defensive end Anfernee Jennings could potentially be nearing their end of their time in Foxborough. According to multiple insiders, the team has raised both Jennings and Dugger's names in trade talks. Both players were drafted in 2020 and are among the more tenured members of the defensive side of the Patriots' roster.
It appears Jennings has drawn interest, while Dugger's contract has posed more obstacles. Jennings was viewed as a foundational defensive player last season and started 16 games for New England.
The Alabama Crimson Tide alum — standing at 6'2" and weighing 255 pounds — is behind Keion White as well as offseason signees Harold Landry III and K'Lavon Chaisson on the depth chart with rookie Bradyn Swinson also projected to be more likely to make the team.
Jennings has tallied 191 total tackles, including 117 solo and 74 assisted across his four seasons of work so far with the Patriots across 61 games played. The 27-year-old has also tallied 5.5 sacks, 2.5 of which were recorded in 2024.
It appears Jennings has been deemed as a potential cut candidate due to not being the best fit for a new scheme in place under head coach Mike Vrabel.
However, it's worth mentioning that first-year defensive coordinator Terrell Williams said otherwise.
"In my mind, there is no depth chart right now. We're just playing guys," Williams said before Tuesday's practice. "So, I don’t know what they were before or we don't really look at that. They're out there competing, just like the rest of the guys. It doesn't matter what your status was or what people think it should be, everybody's out there competing, and those guys are doing a good job."
But the reality is that Jennings was drafted during the coveted Bill Belichick era and is now currently taking the field with second and third-stringers in presason games. With the 53-man roster cutdown less than one week away, this doesn't bode well at-all for his future.
