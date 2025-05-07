Kyle Dugger Reveals ‘Fit’ Within Patriots Defense
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger has long been known for his physical, aggressive style of play in the team’s defensive backfield.
Fortunately for both him and the Patriots, Dugger appears to be the ideal fit within the new style of defense to be installed by head coach Mike Vrabel and coordinator Terrell Williams — one which is predicated on incorporating the spirit of “violence” into every tackle, hit and pursuit of the football.
“That’s what I want to do,” Dugger said with a smile while meeting with reporters on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium. “I’d say it fits my play style well.”
Since joining the team as a second-round (37 overall) draft selection in 2020, Dugger has been one of the team’s most reliable defenders. During his most-productive statistical season in 2023, the 29-year-old led all defensive backs with 109 total tackles, while also compiling seven passes-defensed, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks. Unfortunately, an ankle injury slowed his production in 2024, limiting him to 13 games and just 81 total tackles.
Still, Dugger remains undaunted for the challenges which lay ahead. He is seemingly entering the 2025 season with both improved health and rejuvenated vigor to help restore the Patriots defense to its previous prowess. New England’s hard-hitting safety — now the team’s longest-tenured Patriot — understands that his duties as captain will require him to lead by assertive example.
The first, essential step in that process is developing a strong working relationship with Williams, his new defensive coordinator. Though each still has much to learn about the other, Dugger is confident that New England’s defense is in more than capable hands.
“He’s about his business,” Dugger said of Williams. “He treats us like pros. “And, I’d say he has a good energy, as well. He’s ready to work … I’m excited to work with him.”
Dugger, a product of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, brings an excellent blend of speed, length, size to New England’s defensive backfield — both big nickel with five defensive backs and dime with six defensive backs. At his best, he is able to cover a lot of ground and has the tools to match up with defenders in coverage. Dugger is also a good tackler, capable of making stops in key situations. His on-field prowess combined with his football acumen make him a valuable commodity to the Patriots.
Throughout his five seasons in Foxborough, Dugger has appeared in 74 total games, making 65 starts. The Decatur, Georgia native has compiled 424 total tackles, nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries, while scoring three defensive touchdowns. Surrounded by quality talent on New England’s positional depth chart — one which includes fellow safeties Jabrill Peppers, Marcus Epps, Dell Pettus, Marte Mapu and rookie Craig Woodson — Dugger’s leadership and versatility not only complement his resume, but also continue to set him apart from his peers as he looks to the future.
“I’m not really looking back to last year … I’ve tried to put that in the back of my mind,” Dugger said. “I’m looking forward to moving on. The environment around this team is positive … real positive. Everyone’s excited.”
