Mike Vrabel Addresses Patriots OL Competition
As the New England Patriots march closer to the start of the 2025 NFL season, the identity of the five players who will comprise their starting offensive line remains one of the team’s most crucial outstanding questions.
While rookie left tackle Will Campbell and right guard Mike Onwenu are seemingly all-but assured of their respective starting roles, the remaining three positions are still subject to competition — perhaps none more hotly than left guard.
The battle for the top of the positional depth chart reached its highest point yet during the Patriots’ 20-12 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Satruday. The Pats starting offensive line consisted of Campbell at left tackle, Ben Brown at left guard, center Garrett Bradbury, Onwenu at right guard and rookie right tackle Marcus Bryant. Though rookie Jared Wilson was spotted working out with head coach Mike Vrabel during pregame warmups, Brown got the nod, while the team opted to relegate Wilson to a reserve role.
Though Brown performed well against a formidable Vikings defensive front, Vrabel made it clear that a final decision regarding Brown, Wilson or any other of the team’s linemen has yet to be made.
“Just trying to get everybody the the spots that they may end up in and have still have a competition at at left guard and making sure that he’s where he needs to be,” Vrabel said from his postgame podium. “And I give Jared [Wilson] credit. Wasn’t able to practice on Thursday. Worked hard to get back. Worked him out before the game and we all decided that that he would be able to play and he played.
Brown is no stranger to the Patriots’ top unit. He started 10 games for the Pats at center in 2024. Still, Brown’s only experience at guard during the regular season came as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. In his first NFL game, the 6’5” 313-pound lineman saw action at left guard against the Carolina Panthers in Sept. 2023. He moved to center after the first two drives of the game. In total, Brown has played 667 offensive snaps for the Patriots — a total he hopes to increase at the start of the season.
Conversely, Wilson is still very much in the mix. Having been selected with the No. 95 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the now former Georgia Bulldog has the chance to become an eventual draft steal. Known for his athleticism and versatility, Wilson has already provided a boost to a beleagured Pats offensive line in desperate need of both. His 4.84 seconds of running time in the 40-yard dash placed him at the top of his position at the NFL Scouting Combine. It has also helped ease his transition from reserve center to a potential starting left guard.
Although decisions on the matter are soon to be made, Vrabel understands that the duties of those assigned to protect quarterback Drake Maye are vital to the team’s early success. Therefore, he will provide Brown. Wilson and any other lineman in the running the time he requires to fully showcase his value to the Pats’ new-look line.
“I think [it will happen] when it’s clear … there’s not a timeline,” Vrabel said of declaring the Patriots’ starting five. “We will still keep working and trying to get the best group in there and then get guys that are versatile and can help us behind them — because very rarely are you going to play the same five throughout a 17-game season and hopefully whatever comes after that.
“Just trying to get a good solid group of offensive linemen, establish the first unit, and then have some really good pieces behind them.”
