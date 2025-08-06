Mike Vrabel Breaks Up Patriots, Commanders Fight, Leaves Bloody
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots have always enjoyed the opportunity to participate in joint practices with other NFL teams during training camp.
Not only have the sessions provided invaluable learning opportunities to gain insight on alternate strategies, but they also allow the team to scout potential free agent targets in a more hands-on manner.
However, these sessions often bring heightened competitiveness, which contribute to escalating tempers among its participants. Such was the case as the Patriots hosted the Washington Commanders for a joint session on Wednesday.
During team drills, Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte and Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore engaged in a tussle while fighting for a pass, which brought both teams together for a brief scrum. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel quickly made his way to the middle helping get players apart.
Moments later, tensions reached a fever pitch when Pats’ rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson took a Commanders pass rusher (reported as possibly veteran Von Miller, by Boston Herald’s Zack Cox) to the ground in pass protection. The two started scuffling on the ground as New England’s rookie left tackle Will Campbell attempted to protect his teammate. Vrabel once again jumped in to break them up, who emerged from the bottom of the pile with a bloody cheek.
The Patriots and Commanders are scheduled to face off in the preseason opener at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Aug. 8. Aside from the sideshow aggression, Pats’ quarterback Drake Maye had the chance to match wits with his fellow top-five draftee Jayden Daniels — who was selected by Washington with the second overall pick in last season’s draft. Daniels is entering his second campaign fresh off one of the most impressive rookie performances in recent memory. The LSU product set the rookie quarterback record for rushing yards in a season (891) and leading the Commanders to their first NFC Championship game appearance since 1991. Washington is also the new home of ex-Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, Jr and cornerback Jonathan Jones — who left New England via free agency in March.
Wednesday's skirmish added to a day which had already seen its share of drama. Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs — who had yet to miss a practice throughout training camp — was not present for the start of the joint practice. Moments later, Pats Nation collectively sighed in relief as Diggs arrived at practice in full pads. While first relegated to working off to the side with a trainer, Diggs eventually participated in team drills.
Conversely, the Commanders were also without the services of a star receiver. Washington head coach Dan Quinn conformed, prior to practice, that receiver Terry McLaurin had not made the trip to Foxborough for Wednesday’s session. McLaurin is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the Commanders and recently requested a trade— which opened the door for the Patriots to possibly land the two-time Pro Bowler.
