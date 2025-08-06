Patriots Star Finally Arrives at Joint Practice
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots took the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for a joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, one player was conspicuous by his absence.
Despite being present for each training camp practice to date, Pats veteran receiver Stefon Diggs was not on the field for the start of the joint session with the Commanders — causing an immediate stir among the robust crowd on hand to watch the day’s session.
After all, just a hair over eight months removed from a torn ACL having prematurely ended his 2024 season, Diggs had been a mainstay at Patriots training camp practices.
Moments later, Pats Nation collectively sighed in relief as Diggs arrived at practice in full pads. While first relegated to working off to the side with a trainer, Diggs eventually participated in team drills — most notably in red zone 7-on-7s. The Maryland product did not appear to be hindered or limited in any way during the remainder of the day’s activities.
While the Patriots have yet to confirm whether Diggs’ participation level on Wednesday was due to workload management, his status for Friday’s preseason opener will be closely watched. It is important to remember that joint practices often take on a hotly-contested atmosphere — one which could risk unnecessary injury.
Diggs and the Patriots reached agreement on a three-year, $69 million deal — including $26 million guaranteed — in March. The Maryland product spent the first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Buffalo Bills via trade in 2020. From 2018-23, he posted six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and was selected to four Pro Bowls.
Last season, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Houston Texans, catching 47 passes for 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His aforementioned ACL injury not only ended his campaign, it also put the start of his 2025 season in jeopardy. Still, his appearance this week on the practice fields — along with multiple reports indicating his rehab to be ahead of schedule — has fueled speculation that the 6’0” 191-pound receiver could be ready for New England’s season opener on September 7.
The theorizing reached a fever pitch when Diggs opened training camp as an active participant, rather than being listed on an injury list.
When healthy, Diggs immediately upgrades the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. The Patriots, of course, are well-versed in Diggs’ prowess. In addition to his four highly-productive years in Buffalo the veteran pass catcher had one of the best games of his Texans tenure against New England in Week 6, catching 6 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Accordingly, his skill set should provide a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye. The Pats starter turned the collective heads of NFL analysts last season with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws.
Beyond bringing an upgrade in talent, Diggs also provide a veteran presence to an otherwise young receivers room. Never shy of being vocal on the sideline in Buffalo, he was voted a captain in his first year with the Texans last season.
While Diggs’ participation in training camp practices far from confirms his availability to suit up for Week 1, his very presence has provided both optimism and excitement to a fan base in desperate hope of watching its team return to respectability this season.
Conversely, the Commanders were also without the services of a star receiver. Washington head coach Dan Quinn conformed, prior to practice, that receiver Terry McLaurin had not made the trip to Foxborough for Wednesday’s session. McLaurin is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the Commanders and recently requested a trade — which opened the door for the Patriots to possibly land the two-time Pro Bowler.
