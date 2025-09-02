Patriots Country

Patriots' Drake Maye Honored With First-Ever Captaincy

Despite only being 23 years old, New England Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye was named one of six team captains.

Jennifer Streeter

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots announced their six team captains for the upcoming NFL season. The list features some youthful energy and hope for the organizations' future.

As voted on by the Pats' players, quarterback Drake Maye, linebacker Harold Landry, cornerback Marcus Jones, linebacker Robert Spillane, specialist Brenden Schooler and tight end Hunter Henry have all been named the leaders for the Patriots in 2025. The official announcement came via the Patriots' social media page on X prior to the team's first practice of Week 1.

The announcement of Maye being named one of the captains is extra significant, as he only heads into his second year of his career in the league.

Maye will now have a "C" on his jersey throughout the season for the first time. He was drafted as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and was the first Patriot since Drew Bledsoe to be selected in the top five since 1993. Maye signed a four-year fully-guaranteed contract worth $36.64 million back in May, 2024.

The second-year signal caller and Week 1 starter actually topped the list of captains following a rookie campaign that produced a Pro Bowl selection and more than 2,200 passing yards.

New England Patriots quarterback, captain Drake Maye
Aug 6, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) speaks to the media after training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

At 23-years-old, Maye already has leadership experience in a captain role before. He was voted as a team captain during his 2022 redshirt freshman season while at North Carolina. The North Carolina native finished his career at UNC after being named the ACC Rookie of the Year (2022) and being named a Manning Award Finalist (2023).

New head coach Mike Vrabel even previously said he is excited to see Maye's leadership grow this year — both in the locker room and on the field.

"Well, it's not that it's lacking. I just — I always want more," Vrabel said. "I think I have to as a coach. I think that we always want to try to take a player and we want to meet them where they're at and then be able to improve on that. So, there's no finished products no matter what."

This preseason Maye completed seven on 12 attempted completions. The return of Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator also suggests a more balanced and adaptable approach to the offense which could lead to cleaner pockets and more consistent production from Maye.

Overall — a quarterback is known to be a natural leader of a football team, so Maye being officially named a captain with having the expectations fulfill certain leadership roles for a Patriots franchise under Vrabel makes complete sense.

Published
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered everything from the 2025 Hughes Bowl, SEC football, Ivy League athletics, the 2023 ALCS and the 2023 World Series, the WNBA, and much more.

