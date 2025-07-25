Mike Vrabel Welcomes Boston Legend to Patriots
FOXBORO, MA. — Football met fútbol at Patriots training camp Thursday morning.
Ahead of his team's second practice of the summer, head coach Mike Vrabel took time to meet with Boston Legacy FC general manager Domènec Guasch. The Legacy are one of the National Women's Soccer League's newest teams ahead of their inaugural season in 2026.
Like Vrabel, Guasch was named to his role in the Boston sports landscape this past winter after years with the Barcelona women's team in Spain. He's also been partaking on a meet-and-greet tour across the city. Guasch just visited with the PWHL's Boston Fleet's head coach Kris Sparre and general manager Danielle Marmer on Wednesday, before gifting Vrabel a t-shirt 24 hours later.
Rob Ninkovich, who spent eight seasons with the Patriots from 2009 to 2016, was sporting a Legacy t-shirt along the concourse. He was signing autographs and taking pictures with fans as part of the Patriots Alumni program.
"This was a fun collab today," Patriots senior director of fan engagement Abby Thistle wrote on Instagram. "Love our friends at Boston Legacy FC."
Guasch wasn't the only special guest during training camp. Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf was spotted with his father, Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, as the session began. These connections don't stop with fellow decision makers across sports. the Patriots wants to make sure he can still communicate on the field as well.
"I have to continue to teach, develop and make connections with our guys," Vrabel said Tuesday. "Through that, preparing them to win, and the situations, getting them to understand that there's different ways to win a football game.
"There's a lot of ways to lose them, but we want to focus on the ways that we're going to win, and sometimes that's going to be different each and every week with whatever that plan to win is each and every week. I have to try to do that. I have to get our coaches to do that and get our players to understand that."
