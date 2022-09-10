Patriots vs. Dolphins 3 To Watch in Week 1: DEFENSE

As the old saying goes: “Let the games begin.”

The New England Patriots will open the regular season this Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET against the Miami Dolphins at Mars Rock Stadium Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

After looking a step too slow [and perhaps a bit long-in-the-tooth, at times] last season, the New England Patriots are entering 2022 with the hope of infusing a greater amount of speed and youth on the defensive side of the ball.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on defense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Dolphins.

Jonathan Jones

Since joining the Patriots in 2016, Jones progressively emerged into New England’s top slot cornerback. The veteran has consistently proven to be effective in both nickel and dime packages and is able to adjust well when defending against numerous defensive alignments.

However, in 2022, Jones is projected to be the team’s starter on the left perimeter, with fellow corner Jalen Mills on the right. Jones’ speed and coverage prowess make him a strong candidate to draw opposing teams’ fastest targets. On Sunday, he should match up with Miami’s speedster wideout Tyreek Hill.

Jones and Hill are no strangers to each other. During his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill often found himself covered by Jones, with the occasional help of safety Devin McCourty. In the four games in which Jones provided coverage, the Pats held Hill to seven catches (on 14 targets), 93 yards and zero touchdowns; adding one pass-break-up into the mix, as well.

If the Patriots are to have any success in slowing Miami’s explosive collection of offensive weapons, Jones will need to be at the top of his game in disrupting Hill. Fortunately for New England, Jones is showing no signs of hindrance from season-ending shoulder surgery, which prematurely ended his 2021 season last October. Jones will be challenged to his limit in his new role on Sunday. His experience and on-field savvy should be enough for him to perform well enough to pass the test.

Christian Barmore

Barmore enters the 2022 season with the potential of being New England’s defensive X-factor. The Pats 38th overall selection in 2021 logged 46 tackles, two batted passes and 1.5 sacks during his rookie campaign. He made two starts on the Pats defensive line, while playing 55 percent of New England’s defensive snaps.

Barmore finished the regular season ranked first among rookie interior defensive linemen with 48 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He is expected to pull upon that prowess to be an impact defender for the Pats in 2022. Barmore’s ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run earned him many well-deserved accolades in his rookie season. He plays with good leverage, and is strong enough to take on double-teams. He locates the ball quickly, chases with good effort and has excellent range for his size. Barmore, also had demonstrated quick hands, which has made him effective in both stuffing the run, and challenging the passer.

With Miami’s offensive line intent on creating opportunities for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in both run and pass options, Barmore is likely to draw the attention of opposing blockers. Prior to having some knee ailments late in the season, Barmore routinely was guarded by multiple linemen. As such, pass-rushers such as Matthew Judon one-on-one on the edge, freeing him to pursue the quarterback. If Barmore can draw his share of the double-team (or dare we say, triple team), it may make for a long day for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense on Sunday.

Ja’Whaun Bentley

While several players are capable of playing off the ball in New England this year, the recently-elected team captain’s leadership and experience make him a valuable piece to the Pats roster. Although he is at his best when deployed as an inside linebacker, a role most recently played by former Pats linebacker Dont’a Hightower, Bentley’s communication skills and knowledge of the team’s package-specific roles will keep him on the field more often than not. As such, the team is likely to use Bentley in a more specialized role, which should accentuate his skill set. He should see a majority of his snaps in downhill run defense, while also dropping into coverage, and aiding the pass rush.

Perhaps Bentley’s most important task will be to marginally disrupt Miami’s improved run game. Despite their struggles in 2021, the Dolphins compiled nearly 200 yards on the ground against a porous New England run defense in Week 18. Much like coach Bill Belichick and the Pats, Dolphins’ coach Mike McDaniel is hoping to incorporate outside zone looks into Miami’s offense this season. The addition of speedy running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert will stress the edges of New England’s defense. If the Pats hope to quell their recent woes against Miami, Bentley will need to be a stabilizing force in the middle of the defense, allowing the Pats to contain the run and properly set the edge.

