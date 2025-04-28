Patriots 2025 Draft Class Named Best In NFL
The New England Patriots wrapped up their 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday, and they landed several prospects that will be immediate contributors on offense. They took left tackle Will Campbell in the first round to protect Drake Maye, and followed that up by selecting running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Kyle Williams.
The Patriots' draft has been widely praised, specifically by Nate Davis of USA Today who ranked New England's draft class as the best in the NFL.
"A team that had to get a transfusion of offensive talent – regardless of circumstances, but especially to give QB Drake Maye a fighting chance in his second NFL season – wisely spent its first four picks on that side of the ball," Davis writes. "First-round OT Will Campbell, second-round RB TreVeyon Henderson, third-round WR Kyle Williams and third-round C Jared Wilson will likely not only play significant snaps as rookies – even if they’re not all necessarily starters – but could all have exceptional impacts. Henderson's could be the most noticeable given his ability to thrive on every down – though the large chunks he rips off as a runner and the protection he provides on passing downs should most benefit Maye."
If the prospects the Patriots added all reach their potential, they will be a playoff team in 2025. Henderson was one of the top running backs in the class and will now give New England a very solid one-two punch at running back alongside Rhamondre Stevenson. Williams is very good off the line of scrimmage in terms of his release, and his ability to make difficult catches will make him Maye's go-to target sooner rather than later. New England seemed to hit this draft out of the park, and we'll know soon enough just how great this class is.
