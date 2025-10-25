Patriots Add Needed Depth for Browns Game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With less than 24 hours remaining until their Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns kicks off at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots have added a pair from their scout team to their game day roster.
The Pats have confirmed that they are elevating running back Terrell Jennings and safety Richie Grant from their practice squad. It will mark the third time Jennings has been promoted and Grant’s first for game day action this season.
Terrell Jennings Is the Pats Top Option as RB3
Given Jennings’ experience with working within Josh McDaniels’ offense, the Pats’ practice squadder has been the team’s most initial choice to replace Antonio Gibson in the lineup. Accordingly, the 24-year-old remains confident that he is ready to to assume the role whenever he is called into duty. He did not align on any offensive snaps, while taking part on only seven plays on special teams in the Patriots’ 25-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. Last week, Jennings aligned on nine snaps, logging 18 yards on five carries.
Jennings, a scout-teamer in 2024, signed to New England’s active roster last December. The 6’0” 217-pound running back originally joined the Pats signed as a rookie free agent last May out of Florida A&M. Jennings played in three games for the Patriots last season and finished with 13 carries for 33 yards. He routinely aligned with the Pats' second-team offense during training camp During the preseason, he carried the ball six times for 19 yards and one touchdown.
Therefore, it should come as little-to-no surprise that Jennings’ experience has once again made him the choice to take Gibson’s place — especially given his comfortable fit within New England’s run-heavy game plan. He is also likely to see notable action on special teams, having already logged 15 snaps this season.
Richie Grant could be Kyle Dugger Insurance
Grant is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, after entering the league as a second-round draft pick (No. 40 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Central Florida.
Despite having just been signed by the Patriots on Oct. 15, Grant’s elevation may indicate that he is likley to inherit the reps of fellow safety Kyle Dugger. The Pats veteran and former captain is questionable for Week 8 with a knee injury. Dugger did not participate in the Pats' final practice of the week and is the lone Patriot to be listed on their ultimate injury and practice participation report. This season, Dugger has appeared in all seven games [making four starts] while compiling 17 total tackles.
Grant’s resume reveals that he should be up to the challenge. After playing a reserve role in his rookie season, Grant was named the Falcons’ starting strong safety in 2022. He started all 17 games while finishing second on the team with 123 tackles, seven passes-defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He maintained his starting role in 2023, starting 15 of 17 games, finishing fourth on the team with 103 tackles, three sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and an interception. He was relegated to a backup role in 2024 after losing the starting job to veteran Justin Simmons, playing primarily on special teams and rarely on defense.
Grant was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason but was released prior to the start of the season. Throughout his four seasons in the NFL, the 6’0” 200-pound defensive back has played in 67 games with 33 starts and has accumulated 264 total tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, 17 passes-defensed and 11 special teams tackles.
