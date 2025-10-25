Patriots Should Consider Trading For Jaguars Star WR
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Might the New England Patriots be positioning themselves for a major splash heading into the NFL trade deadline?
With just over a week until the league imposes a moratorium on “wheeling-and-dealing” for the remainder of the 2025 season, the Pats find themselves deeply involved in rumors to acquire a potential game-changer in their hopes to earn entry into the postseason for the first time since 2021.
Though much of the recent trade buzz surrounding the Pats has involved acquiring additional help along their defensive front, a promising star wideout could be available for the right price and package deal.
As first reported by Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) are fielding calls for Brian Thomas Jr. ahead of the trade deadline. While it should be noted that Russini believes Thomas’ movement to be “highly unlikely” the Jaguars are at least willing to listen to potential offers for the LSU product.
Teams having interest in Thomas’s services should come as no surprise. Jacksonville’s 2024 first-round (23 overall) selection had a stellar rookie season, finishing third in the NFL with 1,282 yards and tied for sixth with 10 touchdowns. His on-field skills, along with his growing chemistry with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the Duval faithful clamoring for an even greater encore as the 2025 season approached.
However, Thomas’ second season has been largely devoid of smooth sailing. The 23-year-old has been credited with an league-leading nine drop on 55 targets this season. His 41.8 percent success rate and 49.1 percent catch rate are the second-worst marks in the NFL. As a result, Thomas has seen a portion of his usual targets go to receivers Parker Washington, Dyami Brown and the second-overall pick in April’s draft, Travis Hunter.
Why New England Would Be a Good Fit for Brian Thomas, Jr.
While New England is experiencing somewhat of a recent renaissance, the Pats would still love to add a top-level pass catcher to help fuel the meteoric rise of quarterback Drake Maye. In only his second season, Maye’s 1,744 passing yards, and 12 touchdowns compared to only two interceptions on the season already have him being discussed among possible MVP candidates.
Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 23-year-old Pats starting quarterback also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains — either through the air, or taking on the ground attack himself.
While Maye has already accomplished much with a hard-working, productive supporting cast of pass catchers — consisting of veteran receivers Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins — pairing him with Thomas could give the duo a chance to become one of the NFL’s most lethal scoring tandems. Should Jacksonville be open to a package deemed palatable to the Patriots, it would be smart for both sides to engage each other in a business sense.
Still, Russini’s report of a Thomas trade being “unlikely” stem more from the dealer than the buyer. While some may believe that Thomas’ slow start may encourage the Jaguars to sell at a lower prices — especially considering their need for draft capital, after surrendering a 2026 first-round pick to the Cleveland Brown as part of the package to move up to select Hunter — it is important to remember that the Jags still hold the majority of the leverage in any negotiations. At just 23, Thomas has his entire carer ahead of him. Given his high level of production as a rookie, there is no reason to believe that his pseudo-slump through only seven games this season is a harbinger of things to come for his pro career.
From a contractual standpoint, Thomas still has two-years, plus a fifth -year rookie option, remaining on his deal. The Jaguars, per OverTheCap.com, would save a mere $1.5 million against the cap if traded before Nov. 4 — a relatively small price to recoup for a potentially much more lucrative future. Coincidentally, the Patriots currently lead the NFL in available cap space at $54.3 million.
In the final analysis, the likelihood of Thomas remaining a Jacksonville Jaguar beyond Nov. 4 is quite high. However, if he is to be moved, New England not only has the quarterback, the infrastructure and the financial flexibility to make things very interesting in the coming days.
