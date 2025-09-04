Patriots List Three on Initial Week 1 Injury Report
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders have released their initial injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 1 matchup.
The Pats and the Raiders are set to square off on Sunday, Sept. 7. at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in their 2025 NFL season-opener.
While the status of three Patriots remains in question, one key piece of their offense appears primed to make his debut in a Pats uniform.
Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its potential implications for Sunday.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
Christian Gonzalez, CB, Hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
Charles Woodson, CB, Concussion/Groin
FULL PARTICIPATION
Efton Chism III, WR, Knee
What it means for the Patriots:
Gonzalez has been sidelined from on-field action since suffering a hamstring injury during the team’s fifth training camp practice. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed, on Wednesday, that Gonzalez would not participate in practice, thus extending his absence from training camp sessions, including their three-game preseason slate. team. Though he has yet to confirm the 23-year-old’s status for Sunday’s game, his presence on Wednesday’s report does little to eliminate any reasonable doubt that the former Oregon standout would be set to suit up for Sunday’s season-opener.
If Gonzalez is unable to play against Las Vegas, the Pats would be expected to start Carlton Davis III and Alex Austin along the boundaries, with second-year corner D.J. James playing a reserve role on the perimeter.
Woods, who initially joined the Patriots after being claimed off waivers in the aftermath of final roster cuts last month, practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday due to a concussion, as well as a groin injury. The second-year cornerback is expected to add depth at the slot, as a complimentary option to team captain Marcus Jones.
After spending the better part of the summer as the feel-good-story of training camp and the preseason, Chism is expected to make his regular-season Patriots debut against the Raiders on Sunday. As he continues to deal with a knee injury, Chism was a full participant for the Patriots on Wednesday. He did not play in the Patriots preseason finale against the New York Giants after catching 12 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns through his first two preseason games.
Conspicuous by his absence from the report was receiver Stefon Diggs. Less than one year removed from a torn ACL having prematurely ended his 2024 season, the two-time All-Pro appears ready to make his Patriots debut on Sunday against the Raiders. Initially, Diggs’ injury did not only end his campaign, it was also expected to put the start of his 2025 season in jeopardy. Still, his appearance on the practice fields throughout camp — along with multiple reports indicating his rehab to be ahead of schedule — fueled speculation that the 6’0” 191-pound receiver could be ready for New England’s season opener on September 7.
When healthy, Diggs immediately upgrades the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
FULL PARTICIPATION
Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Hamstring
Kenny Pickett, QB, Hamstring
What it means for the Raiders:
While the Raiders appear to be as close to full health as possible heading into Sunday’s matchup, two players were listed as currently dealing with hamstring injuries. Kelly, a third-year cornerback out of Stanford, is a reserve option in nickel packages behind starter Darnley Holmes.
Prior to being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Raiders on Aug. 25, Pickett had been managing a hamstring issue. However, his full practice participation on Wednesday, however, should allow him to suit up as Geno Smith's backup against the Patriots. Meanwhile, fellow quarterback Aidan O'Connell (wrist) is on injured reserve and will miss at least four games to start the season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!