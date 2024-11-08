Patriots Coach Reveals Drake Maye's Biggest Weakness
The New England Patriots are 2-7 to begin the 2024 NFL season, but there are many reasons for optimism. Obviously, the biggest reason is due to the presence of rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
After being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, no one knew how much playing time he would receive in his rookie year. It didn't take long for Maye to step into the starting role.
In the five games he has played this season, Maye has completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 770 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has shown off his athleticism with 209 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
On Thursday, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt spoke out about his rookie quarterback. He did speak out about the young signal callers biggest weakness as well at this stage of his career.
“We’re targeting a few things for him,” Van Pelt said. “I think the play-action passes need to improve. Just the ballhandling there, we’re not quite where we need to be to get the most out of it. Another thing for Drake is if we have a play set for different looks and being able to respond and react if it isn’t the look that we’re game planning against, know where to go. Those are the two biggest things.”
Those are both things that young quarterbacks can improve.
Thankfully, Van Pelt is not talking about anything major that needs to be fixed or that would be hard to fix. Everything that Maye needs to work on are things that are normal and are teachable.
At this point in time, the Patriots certainly seem to have one of the top young quarterbacks in football. Maye has shown enough that they can expect a lot of success from him in the future.
Very few quarterbacks at 22 years old look as calm, cool, and collected as Maye has so far this season.
Expect to see Maye continue to improve throughout the remainder of the season. The sky is the limit for him moving forward and New England could very well see him lead them back to playoff contention.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!