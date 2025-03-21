Patriots Already Being Feared in AFC East?
The New England Patriots finished in last place in the AFC East this past season and were clearly the worst team of the four, even with the mess that was the New York Jets occupying the division.
However, things may be looking up for the Patriots thanks to the promise that Drake Maye showed during his rookie campaign, plus the addition of Mike Vrabel as head coach.
As a matter of fact, an AFC East scout has indicated that New England may already be a feared up and coming squad.
“An AFC East scout described Vrabel and Maye as a ‘deadly combination’ and said it’s ‘scary’ to see the Patriots putting the right pieces in place, including (Eliot) Wolf and vice president of player personnel (Ryan) Cowden," wrote Doug Kyed and Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald. "One team source called Vrabel and Maye ‘the best things going’ for the Patriots.”
Of course, the Pats have a long way to go. They still need to add weapons for Maye, and they also must address the horrific offensive line in front of him. That being said, it's clear that other teams see a bright future for the Maye-Vrabel duo in Foxborough.
And really, outside of the Buffalo Bills, the AFC East is largely in disarray. The Jets have no clue who their quarterback will be next season, and the Miami Dolphins seem ready to implode.
That doesn't necessarily mean that the Patriots will rise to power as soon as 2025, but it could mean that an opportunity will exist for them to make a move in the relatively near future.
New England made numerous moves to address its defense this offseason, and now, it must focus on adding some offensive pieces to cultivate Maye and actually prepare the offense for battle. Because right now, the Pats are clearly lacking talent across the board.
