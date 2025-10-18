Patriots LB Drawing Trade Interest
How will the New England Patriots approach the looming trade deadline on Noveber 4? According to an NFL insider, the team is receiving calls for a defensive player who has since been demoted to backup duty.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport publishing that multiple teams have been picking up the phones looking to inquire about linebacker Anfernee Jennings -- a 2020 draft pick who has bounced around between the starting lineup, the bottom of the depth chart and injured reserve.
From Rapoport: "Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings, a starter the past two seasons, has been relegated to backup duties and teams in need of depth have mentioned his name as a possible trade candidate."
Jennings is not new to trade talks since head coach Mike Vrabel took over in January. This past summer, the edge rusher, along with safety Kyle Dugger, were the two players most linked to a potential training camp trade. Nothing materialized on that end ahead of the regular season, and Jennings has remained in a Patriots uniform since. In his four games this year, the Alabama product has recorded seven tackles on just 65 defensive snaps. A nagging ankle injury has hampered his ability to truly get on the field, but he's since been removed from the injury report ahead of the team's Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans.
So with rumors of Jennings potentially on the move, and the Patriots sitting pretty at 4-2, will the team swing a move ahead of what they hope is a successful run to the postseason? Don't hold your breath.
"I don't know if that has a bearing on it," Vrabel said earlier in the week. "I think we'll just continue to try to strengthen the roster each and every day. Sometimes those are small moves, maybe bigger ones. But I don't think that, right now, those conversations are centered around what our record is currently. I don't think that that's something that really bears into it. We're building something. And if any of those things can help us build and strengthen us and allow us for long-term, consistent success, then I think that's what we should try to do."
As for other news along the trade rumor mill, should the Patriots move on from Jennings, a familiar face may be available.
Rapoport added in his column that the division rival Miami Dolphins may be inclined to move on from an edge rusher -- and the insider mentioned former Patriots star Matt Judon as a name who could be playing in a new uniform come the deadline.
In his three seasons with New England, Judon became one of the most prolific pass rushers in franchise history. Adding Judon to a front seven that already includes Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, K'Lavon Chaisson and Harold Landry could definitely be something Patriots fans could get behind.
