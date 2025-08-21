Patriots DE Likely Getting Demoted
It's been clear to anyone with eyes that a theme of the New England Patriots' 2025 training camp and preseason so far established veterans losing out on starting roles.
Rookie Jared Wilson took the left guard job over Cole Strange, and then Kyle Dugger went from a starting safety down to a scout team player within a matter of weeks. The latest to fall victim to a demotion? Based on this week's practices it seems to be defensive end Keion White.
White has found himself relegated to second-string behind K’Lavon Chaisson instead of lining up as a starting edge opposite Harold Landry as was per usual earlier in training camp.
However, only time will tell if this latest move surrounding White is temporary or permanent.
White has spent the last two season with the Patriots after they drafted the 26 year old as pick No. 43 in the 2024 NFL Draft following his time at Georgia Tech. He's logged 82 total tackles, including 31 solo in 2024.
However, outside linebackers coach Mike Smith spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday's practice that he remains encouraged about White's outlook.
“One thing I love about Keion, he’s just physical and probably one of the smartest kids I’ve ever had in a room,” Smith said. "[He] just loves football, is eager to learn. Every day is something special. He’s got a ways to go — I shouldn’t say a ways, but he’s got some learning still to continue to do.”
Though first-year defensive coordinator Terrell Williams said he does think the 6'5", 285 pound Patriot still has some learning to do.
“[Keion is a] big, physical guy. Still a young player that has some development to do,” Williams said. “But I like where he is right now. So, he’s working hard and doing the things that we ask him to do.”
In White's NFL debut, he registered some wins against none other than future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson. Since then he has continued his signature playstyle of being a disruptive presence along the defensive line. But after White regularly moved between the inside and the edge over his first two seasons in the league, it appears New England is hoping for more stability out of him.
“He’s bounced inside, he’s bounced outside, he’s going back inside. He’s had a different coach this year, a different coach last year,” Smith said. “Keion being in one spot is going to benefit him so much, because he’s another kid that is an extremely violent human being. Offensive linemen know when he’s in.”
It's clear the Patriots still see a bright future for White, but it's also unclear on whether or not he will keep his starting role as the league's preseason winds down to a close.
