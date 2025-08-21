Three Under-The-Radar Patriots Who Could Make Roster
With the New England Patriots making the trek to MetLife Stadium on Thursday night for their third of three preseason games this summer, the final push to make the team is nearing. With a nightcap against the New York Giants on tap, a number of young players who might not have had a shot to earn another shot at the roster have one more shot to showcase their talents.
By this point, most of the eventual roster locks have been chosen. Nobody will take Drake Maye's job as the Patriots' starting quarterback, while first round pick Will Campbell will easily be the team's top left tackle come Week 1. The depth positions, however, are still up for the taking.
Here's three Patriots who -- with a strong game against the Giants -- can potentially crack the intial 53-man roster.
WR Javon Baker: With the recent news of fellow 2024 draft choice Ja'Lynn Polk missing the entire season with shoulder surgery, an opening on the wide receiver depth chart might have just re-appeared. Some of the top wide receivers on this team, which include Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas, have earned their spots with strong showcases this summer.
For Baker, he's been good on the practice field. It just hasn't carried over to the games. Last week against Minnesota, Baker was open a couple times, but backup quarterback Josh Dobbs wasn't able to hit him. If the ultra-talented pass catcher wants to find his way onto the active roster come September,
"We don't ever underestimate the performance in a game, in live action. And, yeah, I think Javon would have liked to have been able to connect on some of those passes and those targets," head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday prior to practice. "He stuck with it. I liked where his attitude was and his ability to play on special teams. And then even late in the game to try to block, we threw a screen out there to (John) Jiles, and he's attached and he's trying to finish and then found a reception there late. So, I think that shows some growth."
LB Marte Mapu: Looking at safeties-turned-linebackers, Mapu and Kyle Dugger are the two players who seemingly play the most like each other. With Dugger now taking reps on the scout team defense and reportedly getting tossed around in trade conversations, a strong showing by Mapu can increase his chances to get snaps in the middle of New England's defense.
“We don’t want to waste anybody’s time,” Vrabel said back in June. “Just trying to find some versatility for him. He’s got a unique skill set. He’s got a good size, good length. He’s a good blitzer.”
In the first two preseason game against the Commanders, the Sacramento State alum recorded four tackles, tied for third-most on the Patriots. One week later, the third-year player didn't suit up for the game. If Mapu hopes to make this roster, putting forth a strong effort against the Giants can be a step in the right direction for him.
CB Jordan Polk: One of New England's biggest risers this camp, the undrafted rookie has made big plays in both of his first two preseason games. In the first one against Minnesota, Polk grabbed a tipped pass for the team's second interception of the night. In Week 2, the Vikings' Myles Price had a sure-fire kick return touchdown before Polk chased him down at the five-yard line.
"I think it's a great reminder of – we talked about (wide reciver Efton) Chism and Jordan Polk – like saving a touchdown and defending every blade of grass and we forced them to kick a field goal and that is the difference sometimes in these games, is an extra-effort play that allows the defense to defend every inch and blade of grass and offense to fight for every inch," Vrabel said after the game.
Ahead of Polk on the Patriots cornerback depth chart are presumed starters Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones, while Alex Austin following up right behind them. After that, it gets a tad murkier. Young DJ James has worked his way into what appears to be a spot on the roster, while Isaiah Bolden and Marcus Battle got snaps last season. Polk has a chance to separate from the pack if he can make it three-straight weeks with a key moment.
Baker, Mapu and Polk, along with the rest of the Patriots hovering around the roster bubble, will learn their fates when the league's cut-down day arrives on Tuesday, August 26 at 4 p.m.
