Patriots' Austin Hooper Reveals Reason for Return
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots tight end Austin Hooper wasted little time in choosing his football home for the upcoming season.
Rather than opt for entering unrestricted free agency at the start of the NFL year in March, the 30-year-old ultimately decided to stay within the friendly confines of Foxborough, Massachusetts. Hooper signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Pats, with a maximum value of $7 million and $4 million guaranteed. While speaking with media for the first time since inking his new contract, the nine-year veteran revealed on Tuesday that it was the potential of young quarterback Drake Maye which kept him in New England.
“I met a tremendous group of teammates,” Hooper told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “Playing with a young talented guy like Drake [Maye], I’d be lying if I didn’t say that wasn’t a big part of the equation … and also being in the same tight end room as Hunter Henry. "
“Once the organization extended me the opportunity, it was pretty simple,” he added.
In spite of the numerous struggles experienced by the Pariots offense in 2024, Hooper was one of its very few bright spots. Having signed a one-year, $3 million deal with New England just one year ago, Hooper when on to forge a solid working relationship with both Maye and tight end counterpart Hunter Henry. He played all 17 games and caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns.
While Hooper remains excited to reunite with both Maye and Henry, he will also be dealing with a familiar face in the coach’s room: offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The 6’4” 254-pound tight end played under McDaniels when he coached the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. Hooper played in 17 games for the Silver and Black during said season, amassing 234 yards on 25 catches with zero touchdowns.
Due to his familiarity with McDaniels’ offense, Hooper was quick to confirm that the longtime Pats OC has already begun to incorporate changes within the offense designed to help Maye’s development. He also praised McDaniels for his "willingness" to listen to Maye, to whom he affectionately referred as "the young gun."
Hooper originally joined the NFL as a third round selection (No. 81 overall) by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2016 NFL Draft. Ironically, he was the second tight end selected, behind then Arkansas Razorback Hunter Henry — number 35, San Diego Chargers — who now becomes his teammate in New England.
During his four seasons with the Falcons, Hooper quickly rose to the top of their tight end depth chart. The Stanford product played in 59 games, starting 28. Hie finished his tenure with 214 catches for 2244 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019 — his final season in Atlanta in which he logged 75 receptions for 787 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.
Hooper parlayed his strong performance into signing a lucrative four-year contract with the Cleveland Browns in 2020. The San Mateo, California native finished the 2020 regular season with 46 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns in his debut season for the Browns. In 2022, he took a bit of a statistical dip with 38 receptions for 345 receiving yards and three scores. Hooper was ultimately released as a cost-cutting measure by the Browns in March 2022. For the next two seasons, Hooper played on one year contracts: first signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2022 — under current Pariots head coach Mike Vrabel — and then the Raiders in 2023.
In addition to Henry, Hooper will join Jahiem Bell, Jack Westover and undrafted rookie free agents C.J. Dippre and Gee Scott Jr. on the team’s depth chart to start the camp portions of the 2025 offseason.
