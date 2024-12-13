Patriots Urged to Make Major Personnel Change
The New England Patriots went into last offseason with high expectations. They had ample cap room, and they had their sights set on some of the top free agents on the market.
However, the Patriots came up empty, and they recently waived one of their top signings in wide receiver K.J. Osborn.
Now, New England is facing severe criticism for its spending habits, and Michael DeVito of Musket Fire feels that there is a solution to the issues that the Pats are facing.
Hire a president of football operations.
"The way open to the Patriots' organization to get things back on track is not rocket science, just logical thinking," DeVito wrote. "Any astute NFL football observer, owner or otherwise, should be keenly aware that good football teams are built in the offseason, this season, every season."
Robert Kraft installed Eliot Wolf as executive vice president of personnel operations last year, which may have been a mistake.
"Robert Kraft hired a neophyte who had never been an NFL general manager, Eliot Wolf as his Executive Vice President of Personnel Operations," DeVito added. "As such, even the title suggests that he had his doubts. Why not the President of whatever?"
There was a time when the Patriots' front office was the gold standard. After all, New England won six Super Bowl championships and made nine Super Bowl appearances during Bill Belichick's 24-year run as head coach. The Pats also won 17 AFC East division titles during that span.
However, the Patriots are preparing to miss the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years and are now one of the worst teams in football.
Perhaps a front office shake up is necessary. No one has to be fired, but bringing in another person who can help run operations may be exactly what New England needs.
