Patriots All-Pro Praises Team’s Scrimmage Energy
FOXBORO, MA. — Brenden Schooler has been one of the mainstays on the New England Patriots from the Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo eras. Ahead of the Patriots’ in-stadium scrimmage on Friday, the All-Pro specialist relayed what it felt like to suit up on the Gillette Stadium turf to those who hadn’t yet done so.
“I was telling guys before the game, it was almost like that gameday feeling where you come out here, you’re flying around having fun,” Schooler said. “You kind of got those pregame jitters that you have, so to have the fans out here with us, it means a lot.”
Schooler was one of the captains on the white team — who won the day 47-38, thanks to some inventive new scoring from vice president of football operations and strategy John Streicher. Hunter Henry and Jabrill Peppers were the other two captains on Schooler’s white squad, while the other team was led by Drake Maye, Christian Elliss and Jaylinn Hawkins.
One of the stars of the evening was Hawkins, who picked off two passes in the practice.
“I think we were all happy when Hawk had two picks on defense,” Schooler said. “I was just happy for him, even though I was on the other team. Seeing guys fly around, having a good time, there was a lot of energy – the right energy we needed.”
During his three seasons as a Patriot, Schooler’s infectious on-field energy has been evident since he stepped onto the practice field as an undrafted free agent. It’s the same energy that’s seen him receive Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, as well as becoming the heir to Matthew Slater’s special teams throne in New England.
The former Texas Longhorn also repped on defense in spurts last season, another testament to Schooler’s ability to be versatile. He’s been so versatile that last October, he inked a three-year, $9 million contract extension to remain in New England. That mindset is what he’s hoping to pass along to his newer teammates in 2025 — a mantra he wants instilled so that he can experience his first winning season as a Patriot.
“It’s all about getting 1% better every day,” Schooler said. “We took that one step forward and as long as you’re taking that one step forward, I think we’re going in the right direction to be a really good football team.”
