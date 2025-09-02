Patriots LB Named Captain for Revenge Game vs. Raiders
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — While the New England Patriots have chosen their six captains for the 2025 NFL, one of the team’s newest members will be acting in such capacity especially for their season-opener this Sunday.
Having received votes from both defensive players and special teamers — thanks to the Pats’ adoption of a democratic process for selecting their team leaders — linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson will serve as a Week 1 captain for New England’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7 at 1:00pm from Gillette Stadium.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel revealed Chaisson as a seventh “game captain” after announcing that quarterback Drake Maye, linebacker Harold Landry, cornerback Marcus Jones, linebacker Robert Spillane, specialist Brenden Schooler and tight end Hunter Henry had been elected season-long captains.
“And … the game captain, because he got votes on special teams and defense, KC,” Vrabel told the team ahead of Monday’s practice.
Not only was Chaisson honored by the faith shown to him by his teammates, the chance to act as game captain against his former team gives it special meaning.
Having signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Pats this offseason, the five-year veteran has been eager to help bring some aggression back to the team’s defense. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson has exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not un the upcoming season.
In fact, Chaisson’s performance throughout training camp and the preseason not only caught the eye of fans and media alike, it also earned him the trust and respect of his coaches — perhaps none more prominent than Vrabel, himself.
While the acquisitions of defenders such as Milton Williams and Harold Landry may have been higher profile, Chaisson has been no less impactful. He originally joined the NFL in 2020 as a first-round choice (pick 20 overall) of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though he often struggled during his time in Duval County, the 6’3” 245-pounder still registered 73 total tackles — 11 of which went for loss — 23 quarterback hits, five sacks and two passes-defensed.
Chaisson signed with the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 offseason. However, he was released at the conclusion of training camp. The former LSU Tiger then signed with the Raiders’ practice squad. After bring promoted to the active roster on Oct. 5, Chaisson turned in the most productive season of his career, to date. Playing alongside Raiders’ alpha defender Maxx Crosby, he collected five sacks one forced fumble — both career-highs.
With New England, Chaisson has already helped to bolster a pass rush stable consisting of Landry, defensive end Keion White, linebackers Jack Gibbens, Robert Spillane and others. Still, his path to productivity will be refined by his ability to elevate his game, while facilitating the play of those around him.
Simply put, it all starts with finding comfort in his new surroundings and rediscovering a love for the game.
“I’m just going out and having fun and playing ball, not getting too caught up in the schematics or anything else,” Chaisson said last month during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. “Enjoying the game again, treating it like a child’s game — going out there, enjoying the smell of the grass and pads clacking. I think that’s been the big emphasis that’s been helping out for sure.”
“Just relentless — that’s the ultimate image that I want to portray, and the Patriots want to portray, really,” Chaisson told reporters at the outset of training camp. “Non-stop, four quarters; if it takes a fifth quarter, we take it there. But it’s something that I embody. Just to be able to go every chance I get, just to be able to go non-stop.”
