Patriots Pass Rusher Returns to Practice
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For the first time in 2025 NFL season, the New England Patriots enjoyed full attendance at practice from each member of their 53-man roster.
As the Pats prepare for their Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium, defensive end Keion White made his long-awaited return to the field. The former Georgia Tech standout had been out of action since last week due to an illness, which has remained undisclosed. White was also sidelined for the Pats’ Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Known for gritty, workman-like approach to the game, White was expected to quickly assimilate into Pats new style of defense under the no-nonsense tutelage of head coach Mike Vrabel. However, White has yet to reach his potential under Vrabel, logging only two total tackles in New England’s season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7.
White, who fully participated in the team’s second practice of Week 3, is expected to play a notable role in the Pats active pass rush against the Steelers.
Though White’s first season with the Pats was statistically quiet, he still made his presence felt in the team’s front seven. Known primarily for his edge rush prowess during his time at Georgia Tech, White was a jack of all trades as a rookie. The 6'4", 287-pounder aligned at outside linebacker, set in a three-point stance, rushed the passer, played the run, and even dropped into coverage as well. White finished the season having logged 26 total tackles, three passes-defensed and one sack.
White followed up his rookie campaign with a statistically-respectable second season in New England. he compiled 56 total tackles, 16 QB hits, seven tackles-for-loss, five passes-defensed and two forced fumbles.
At his best, White exhibits the physical size, athleticism and versatility move all over the defensive front. Though he is still considered a developmental talent as a pass-rush prospect, he can also be an immediate contributor against the run, provided he is placed on the edges. Therefore, it is not a stretch to think that White will quickly find success, In fact, White acknowledged that the team has already installed packages that see him bump inside with newcomer Milton Williams moving outside, all while working alongside tackle Christian Barmore.
New England received additional good news during the day’s session as cornerback Christian Gonzalez practiced for the second straight day. Having been absent from all on-field action since suffering a hamstring injury on July 28, the Pats’ second-team All-Pro corner was spotted taking part in open-field tackling drills — an area in which the team has struggled throughout the first two weeks of the season. Gonzalez’s presence on the field appears to indicate that his hamstring is responding well to the limited action he is currently seeing on the practice fields.
Here is the afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 3 matchup:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB K'Lavon Chaisson, Hamstring
CB Carlton Davis III, Achilles
CB Christian Gonzalez, Hamstring
LB Harold Landry III, Foot
LB Marte Mapu, Neck
T Morgan Moses, Foot
FB Jack Westover, Hamstring
G Jared Wilson, Thigh
FULL PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related / Other
DE Keion White, Illness
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR D.K. Metcalf, Not Injury Related / Resting
CB Joey Porter Jr., Hamstring
S DeShon Elliott, Knee
LB Alex Highsmith, Ankle
OL Max Scharping, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Derrick Harmon, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
CB Darius Slay, Not Injury Related / Resting
LB Patrick Queen, Oblique
LB T.J. Watt, Not Injury Related / Resting
