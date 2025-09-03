Patriots Star CB's Status Remains Uncertain for Week 1
FOXBOROUGH, MA — New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been sidelined from on-field action since suffering a hamstring injury during the team’s fifth training camp practice.
With the Pats’ season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders just days away, Gonzalez’s status for their Week 1 matchup at Gillette Stadium is becoming all but inescapably clear.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed, on Wednesday, that Gonzalez would not participate in practice, thus extending his absence from training camp sessions, including their three-game preseason slate. team. Though he has yet to confirm the 23-year-old’s status for Sunday’s game, Vrabel did little to eliminate any reasonable doubt that the former Oregon standout would be set to suit up for Sunday’s season-opener.
“He will not be out there today,” Vrabel told reporters prior to Wednesday’s practice. “"He's continuing to work and he'll do some stuff on the side. I'm not going to rule anybody out... he's doing everything he can to get back out on the field. That's the only update I have right now."
Gonzalez injured his hamstring while attempting to cover receiver Stefon Diggs on a crossing route when he began favoring his left leg. He walked carefully, under his own power, to the medical shed adjacent to the practice fields where he was attended to by members of the Patriots’ training staff, and did not return to practice after his departure.
After being selected No. 17 overall by New England in 2023, the 6’1” 205-pound cornerback was off to a stellar start to his pro career — earning defensive rookie of the month honors for September. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign was cut short after jamming his shoulder in a tackle attempt. He ultimately suffered a torn shoulder labrum, for which he underwent offseason surgery to repair. Gonzalez’s injury history likely played a role in his choosing to incorporate Pilates into his conditioning program this season.
Despite his injury, Gonzalez returned to the field in 2024 determined to emerge as one of the league’s top defensive backs. He finished the season with 59 combined tackles (50 solo), 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown in 16 games and 16 starts. For his efforts, Gonzalez earned second-team All-Pro honors in essentially his first full season on the NFL.
In spite of his absence from the field, Gonzalez has been doing his due diligence by working out with other Patriots injured players. He has also been a fixture on the sidelines, observing and conferring with his coaches and teammates. Still. Vrabel was quick to remind everyone that there is little-to-no substitute for on-field, practical training — though he did acknowledge Gonzalez’s efforts and diligence while attempting to get back into game shape.
If Gonzalez is unable to play against Las Vegas, the Pats would be expected to start Carlton Davis III and Alex Austin along the boundaries, with second-year corner D.J. James playing a reserve role on the perimeter. The Pats currently employ team captain Marcus Jones and newly-acquired veteran Charles Woods in the slot.
