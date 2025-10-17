Patriots Coach Praises WRs' Special Chemistry
The wide receivers on the New England Patriots fall under category — the veterans (Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins) and the young players (everyone else in that position room). For the veteran position coach working with them this season, he's been impressed with their work ethic and unselfish nature.
"There is something special about it," wide receivers coach Todd Downing told reporters ahead of the team's Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. "I’ll say that. I’ve certainly been a part of some rooms that guys were a little bit more interested in looking out for No. 1 first, then if they were OK, celebrating everybody else. This group is not that way."
Diggs is leading the way, both as the vocal leader and alpha dog on the field. It was apparent all summer, when the marquee free agent was taking the first reps for almost every single offensive rep. It has bled into the regular season, where the team's leader in receptions and receiving yards has made New England's high price tag well worth it.
And for Diggs, he says that Downing is playing a major role in his development as a Patriot.
"Up to this point, probably one of my favorite coaches in my career," Diggs said. "Demands excellence from you, demands that you finish and demands that you’re an example. Really appreciate him, actually. He’s my type of guy."
As for the younger players, which include 2023 draft picks Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas, and current rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism, the team's pass catchers are soaking up all the information possibly given to them.
"It was, 'Hey, I’m going make resources available to you guys and I’m available to you guys.' Then I kind of leave it in their court to either take advantage or not. And they have," Downing said. “Efton Chism is here at 6 a.m. every single morning. I’m sitting there with a cup of coffee waiting on him. If he’s not there at 6, I’m worried about him. But every one of them, every guy comes in my office before meetings. Stops in. Gets a couple nuggets about the game plan. They all work very, very hard."
Chism and Williams haven't found the end zone, while Hollins and Douglas have been phased out of the offensive gameplan for a couple of games. It's all about staying hungry, Downing says, and that's what makes this Patriots unit so special.
"The key is going to be staying hungry, staying committed to the process when it gets later in the season and guys are feeling sore," Downing said. "They’re feeling more tired. The weather changes. All that. Can they stay consistent? Can they stay hungry? I believe they will and I’ll be here to serve them."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!