Patriots Legend Tom Brady Immortalized as Statue is Revealed
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — After more than a year of anticipation, the New England Patriots have finally revealed the statue honoring legendary quarterback Tom Brady.
Brady was honored with the unveiling of a 12-foot, bronze statue presented during a ceremony on Friday evening in the Patriot Place Plaza, adjacent to the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX. Beginning with a montage of Brady’s finest moments in a Patriots uniform, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft addressed the crowd to provide some details surrounding the statue, itself
Crafted with painstaking detail by New England native Jeff Buccacio, the likeness of Brady with his right fist raised in victory, while carrying his helmet with his left became immortalized in Patriots organizational lore.
During Brady’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony last year, Kraft announced his intentions of making Brady the first player in franchise history to receive the honor of being immortalized with a statue.
On Friday evening, his intentions came to fruition.
There is an old saying which says, ‘People will forget what you said … people will forget what you did, but they never will forget the way you made them feel … and for 20 years, Tom Brady made Patriots fans feel invincible,” Kraft said to a raucous applause.
Upon the statue’s reveal, Brady walked to the podium to thank all who contributed to his legendary career — from his former teammates, to his coaches, the Kraft family and lastly the fans, who he praised for their passion, loyalty and commitment to the team.
‘You showed up in the rain, in the snow, in zero degree temperatures … You were and are a part of our team,” Brady said. “It’s always been about a team, and a commitment to being great together…I’m humbled and honored to have been part of this organization for more than 20 years.
“I hope that I have given to you, as much as you have given to me,” Brady continued. “Thank you New England, I love you, and let’s get ready to kick off the 2025 season… Let’s Go!”
Brady’s place among the top of the pantheon of NFL greats has been firmly established. He finished his career with regular-season totals of 12,050 pass attempts for 7,753 completions (64.3 percent), 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions.
Brady also dominated the postseason, where he has compiled a record of 35-13, as well as a quarterback rating of 89.8. He completed 62.5 percent of his postseason passes for 13,400 yards, 88 passing touchdowns and 40 interceptions. Brady won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he played, earning the big game’s MVP five times.
In addition to playing 23 seasons in the NFL — both with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Brady is currently a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and an NFL broadcaster for Fox Sports.
