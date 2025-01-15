Patriots Could Land Cowboys Playmaker
The New England Patriots are in dire need of offensive weapons this offseason, and while the crux of the issue is at wide receiver, the Patriots could also use some help in their backfield.
Rhamondre Stevenson was a big disappointment for New England in 2024 after signing a contract extension, and Antonio Gibson is certainly not an every down back.
The Pats have plenty of cap room to pursue another option in free agency, and Drew Velez of the Pick a Side podcast feels that Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle would represent a great fit.
"I do have the New England Patriots as a landing spot for him," Velez said. "He showed that he can be a hard-nosed runner that can run between the tackles, he can run outside. He's a strong guy and he can be a three-down type back."
Stevenson had quite the fumbling issue this past year, which is another reason why Velez thinks Dowdle makes sense for the Patriots.
"They are looking for a guy that has ball security," Velez said.
Dowdle just had a breakout campaign with the Cowboys, racking up 1,079 yards and a couple of touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also caught 39 passes for 249 yards and three scores.
The question is whether or not this was a one-off year for the 26-year-old.
Dowdle joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent back in 2020, but did not begin to earn any legitimate playing time until 2023, when he rushed for 361 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 4.1 yards per attempt.
If New England is able to land Dowdle on a relatively affordable contract, it would definitely be a great addition, but the Pats should probably be careful overspending on a halfback who has had one good season. Especially given their offensive line issues.
