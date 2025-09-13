Patriots Rookie DB Impressing Position Coach
What did safeties coach Scott Booker tell New England Patriots rookie Craig Woodson ahead of his NFL debut last week?
"I told him to look up there and appreciate the moment," Booker said Thursday as part of his media availability. "He's one of a very small percentage that's able to go out there and play as a rookie, start, all that type of stuff. So appreciate the moment."
Woodson -- who the Patriots drafted 106th overall this year -- has instantly became a surefire name to plug into the team's starting defense to kick off this season. In the team's Week 1 loss against Las Vegas, Woodson racked up eight combined total tackles. He allowed just six passing yards in coverage and contributed to two run stops.
He also played on each of the 63 defensive snaps for New England -- one of five Patriots who suited up on every third down play in the game (along with cornerbacks Alex Austin and Carlton Davis, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and linebacker Robert Spillane).
"He definely played with some good poise," Booker said. "Liked what I saw out there. Obviously, there are some things he can improve, but was happy with his opening game and look forward to improvement."
Woodson was given high grades by Pro Football Focus in his first regular season game as a Patriot. His 69.7 pass rush grad ranks fifth among all qualified safeties, while he's second among safeties in run defense (82.3). But because the loss, the entire defense -- Woodson included -- needs to play better in the coming weeks.
"That's what we're looking for, we're looking for a better game in Miami, better game the next game and so on and so forth," Booker said.
The play of the California rookie during training camp was enough for the Patriots to move on from Jabrill Peppers in recent weeks, and force longtime starter and captain Kyle Dugger to the sidelines. His versatility, both in the box and as a true free safety, give this New England defense options when he's on the field.
