Patriots' Key Defender Could Land with Packers
The New England Patriots will have expansive cap room heading into NFL free agency, which means they will be able to make some potentially big moves.
However, they also have some of their own free agents that they will have to worry about.
Take defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale, for example.
Ekuale has developed into a regular starter along thee Patriots' defensive front, but his contract expires at the end of the year, and he should have a rather robust market.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder has already identified the Green Bay Packers as a possible landing spot for the veteran.
"Defensive tackle has been a sore spot in Green Bay in 2024, and T.J. Slanton is an impending free agent. So, the defense is going to need to add some beef in the middle to plug up gaps against the run," Holder wrote. "The 6'3" and 310-pound Ekuale could help solve that problem since he has put together a strong campaign in that department this season."
In 12 games this year, Ekuale has logged 40 tackles and a sack.
The 30-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Washington State, went undrafted but landed with the Cleveland Browns in 2019.
He spent one season with the Browns before moving on over to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he resided for one year prior to linking up with the Patriots in 2021.
Ekuale's playing time was relatively limited over his first three seasons in New England, but due to Christian Barmore missing extensive time in 2024 due to blood clots, an opportunity opened up for Ekuale.
The Pats could always try to retain Ekuale, or they could try to search for a younger upgrade. Ekuale turns 31 in January, so he doesn't necessarily fit the Patriots' timeline any longer.
