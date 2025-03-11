Patriots Country

Patriots Depth Chart Prediction: Defense Could Look Very Different

Eyeing the projected New England Patriots defensive depth chart following the free agency spending spree.

Dec 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) celebrates as Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts to missing a second half field goal at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots made significant moves early this week for the beginning of free agency, especially on the defensive side of the ball. From the defensive line to the linebacker core to the perimeter of the defense, New England was spending. 

With the new additions, the Patriots added five players to its defensive roster, including four projected starters. Following the shopping spree, let’s take a look at the New England Patriots projected starters on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive End: Keion White

  • 2024 stats: 56 total tackles, 31 solo, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 5 passes defense, 6.5 run stuffs (17 games)

Nose Tackle: Christian Barmore

  • 2024 stats: 6 total tackles, 1 sack, 4.5 run stuffs (played just four games)

Defensive Tackle: Milton Williams

  • 2024 stats: 24 total tackles, 11 solo, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recover, 1 pass defense, 6.5 run stuffs (17 games)

Weak-Side Linebacker: Harold Landry

  • 2024 stats: 71 tackles, 42 solo, 9 sacks, 4 pass defense, 15 run stuffs (17 games)

Mike Linebacker: Ja’Whaun Bentley

  • 2024 stats: 11 total tackles, 7 solo, 0.5 sack (Played just two games)

Strong-Sided Linebacker: Robert Spillane

  • 2024 stats: 158 total tackles, 91 solo, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 7 pass defense, 12.5 run stuffs (17 games)
Dec 5, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (23) and Green Bay Packers tight end John FitzPatrick (86) exchange words in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Left Cornerback: Carlton Davis

  • 2024 stats: 56 total tackles, 42 solo, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions, 11 pass defense, 4 run stuffs (13 games)

Slot Cornerback: Marcus Jones

  • 2024 stats: 58 total tackles, 48 solo, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception, 10 pass defense, 1.5 run stuffs (14 games)

Right Cornerback: Christian Gonzalez

  • 2024 stats: 59 total tackles, 50 solo, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, 11 pass defense, 1 run stuff (16 games)

Free Safety: Jabrill Peppers

  • 2024 stats: 40 total tackles, 20 solo, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, 2 pass defense, 5 run stuffs (Six games)

Strong Safety: Kyle Duggar

  • 2024 stats: 81 total tackles, 55 solo, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 4 pass defense, 8 run stuffs (14 games)

